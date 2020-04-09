Count on Unity for healthcare needs, medical advice while staying home

Staying at home might not be as simple as it sounds. Sometimes, it may feel as though you are trapped within the four walls of your own abode.

Spending extended hours at home may also cause high levels of stress and anxiety to some.

Hence, it is important to set aside time to take care of ourselves during this crucial period of self-isolation.

Shopping for essentials at local pharmacy chain Unity is a way for you to tend to your well-being as well as that of your loved ones.

For instance, under the purchase with purchase special, get the FitChecks Blood Pressure Monitor for just $55 (usual price $78) by spending a minimum of $25 in a single receipt, while stocks last.

The device , which has an energy-saving mode, provides fast and accurate results. Its user-friendly features allow you to operate it with ease.

In addition, from today till April 15, enjoy 20 per cent off products from participating health supplement and beauty brands at all Unity stores.

There is no better time than this promotion period to keep yourself energised and healthy with supplements and vitamins to get you through tedious work-from-home schedules or the pressure of taking care of your loved ones.

And while staying home for a long period can make you feel lethargic, take this opportunity to look and feel good by purchasing your favourite beauty products. Look out for a range of eight must-buy items to add to your cart.

Keep your skin soft and smooth and stay refreshed throughout the day with Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser for just $29.85 (two 500ml bottles, usual price $43), Eucerin Wash Lotion for $18.90 (usual price $29.10) or Sebamed Liquid Face & Body Wash Value pack for $39 (usual price $43).

And if you need something to strengthen weak hair and provide extra care for thinning tresses, look no further than the Growell shampoo value pack at $28.50 (usual price $29.95).

EYE CARE

While you spend more time staring at the screen, whether from binge-watching your favourite show or huddling over your laptop, do remember to take care of your eyes with Eye Mo Moist/Regular eye drops for $4.90 to $5.90 each. Buy two and get one free - perfect for sharing with your family.

And if you need a midday pick-me-up, zesty natural goodness comes in the form of Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar for $19.90 for two bottles (usual price $26). Non-GMO-certified and made from organic apples, it is a wholesome way to add delicious flavour to veggies and most foods.

Lastly, save 50 per cent by stocking up on Vitamax Immune Care Vitamin C + Rosehips Tablets MAHS1900063 at $24.50 (usual price $49).

The ladies should definitely not miss out on getting two bottles of Kordel's Evening Primrose Oil for only $18 (usual price $29.80), a rich source of gamma-linolenic acid that is vital to good health and keeps skin moisturised.

If self-care sounds like a taxing task, get a head start and learn tips on health and wellness by following @unitysg on Instagram.

Unity also allows you to consult a doctor and get your medication with ease with its telemedicine service.

Friendly pharmacists can arrange video consultations with doctors at your convenience if you need to get medical advice quickly.

This service is available at Unity stores at VivoCity, FairPrice Xtra Ang Mo Kio Hub, FairPrice Xtra Jurong Point and FairPrice Northpoint City stores.

There is also the option to consult a doctor from home. Learn more at unity.com.sg/services/telemedicine.php.

For more information regarding pharmacy services, which include advice on drug interaction, chronic disease management, diabetic care, dispensary service, travel medication and first aid, medication for minor ailments and medication review, visit unity.com.sg/services/pharmacy_services.php