Courts' Ang Mo Kio outlet transforms to give megastore experience

The store has been redesigned with glass windows that allows passers-by to look into the shop from outside.

Lighting is now uniform in the shop, unlike before.

A long-time supporter of Courts' Ang Mo Kio store, Mr Vendeann Govindasamy has bought everything he needs for his new home there, including sofa, television, fridge and washing machine.

The 58-year-old businessman told The New Paper: "I've been a loyal customer of Courts Ang Mo Kio for over 10 years, since I first moved to Ang Mo Kio. And even now that I have moved to Hougang, I still come back to shop here because I know all the sales staff."

Spanning 35,000 sq ft, the newly refurbished and redesigned Ang Mo Kio branch of the leading retailer of home electronics, information technology and furniture products reopened last Saturday, with the aim of bringing the megastore experience to the heartland.

After two months of renovation, which cost more than $1 million, it now boasts a newly-painted exterior and newly-installed LED lighting, with the store frontage opened up completely with floor-to-ceiling glass.

Crowded displays have been reduced in favour of in-store experience and theatre, with new lighting fixtures showcasing products in the best light.

CONCEPTS

Level 1 displays the latest retail concepts by major brands, and for the first time, Apple, Samsung and Huawei are unveiling full brand concept areas in the store.

While shopping for the kitchen, customers are now engaged with culinary delights by the new interactive cooking demonstration station with a regular line-up of cooking hosts.

Guru, Courts' solutions provider, now has its own counter on Level 1, inviting customers to consult in-house experts on repair issues, maintenance or smart link-up solutions for the home and even trade-in and warranty services for their new gadgets.

In addition, the partitions on Level 2 have been broken down to reveal the full space and showcase furniture in apartment and lifestyle settings.

Courts encourages self-browsing with its Customisation Wall, showcasing a range of fabrics and leathers for its made-to-order range of sofas.

Courts Design Studio, the company's interior design and renovation solutions provider, has been refurbished as a three-room Housing Board showflat, offering shoppers visual inspiration as well as the option of packaging their renovation needs with home furnishing.

Ang Mo Kio is the third location to be redesigned, following last year's revamp of the Jurong Point outlet and the Tampines Courts Megastore.

Courts Singapore's country chief executive officer Ben Tan said it was due to its many loyal fans and accessible location.

Mr Tan said: "As our second oldest store at 25 years old, it has seen generations of shoppers and this redesign reaffirms our commitment to modern homeowners with great service at the best value."