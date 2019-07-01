Crazy tech deals at the Popular Show

Mr Steven Teo, area manager for a local company, spent last Saturday afternoon uncovering great deals at the inaugural Popular Show, on till July 7 at Marina Bay Sands Expo Hall.

Pictured above with his son and holding the Onkyo in-ear wireless headphone, he said: "There are really some crazy deals here. A $140 discount on this pair of earphones is truly incredible."

The father of five purchased the earphones at just $39 (usual price $179), one of the crazy deals at the fair offering savings of up to 80 per cent.

The Popular Show is homegrown bookstore chain Popular's first event that does not feature books but has a wide range of IT products, appliances, lifestyle offerings and more.

Thai boy band SBFive brought the roof down last Saturday when about 500 screaming fans turned up for the five-member group's meet-and-greet session. SBFive are ambassadors for Tao Kae Noi, the seaweed snack brand and an exhibitor at the show.