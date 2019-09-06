Deal alert

STARHUB

The local Pay TV provider has launched a new OTT pack called Go Max on StarHub Go, which will provide customers with an all-in-one access to cater to their diverse entertainment needs on the go and at home.

At a limited-time promotional price of $19.90 a month for the first 12 months (usual price $39.80) with no contract, enjoy supersized entertainment with more than 80 channels (live and on-demand) spanning a wide variety of genres such as live sports, world news, Asian dramas and more.

Sign up by visiting the StarHub booth at Comex 2019 or through the StarHub Online store, StarHub Go streaming app or at www.starhubgo.com.

CITY SQUARE MALL

From today to Oct 6, shoppers can look forward to slime-tastic promotions at the mall - spend $150 ($200 if inclusive of NTUC FairPrice receipt) and receive a Good Vibes Only kids' bath towel, or spend $200 ($250 if inclusive of NTUC FairPrice receipt) and receive an additional $5 City Square Mall voucher.

And from tomorrow till Sept 15 (11am to 9pm daily) at the L1 Atrium, expect slime-filled activity stations such as the Slime Shower, Slime Escape Room, Slime Colouring Wall and Slime Playground.

With a minimum spend of $50 at City Square Mall, redeem an Event Passport for all slimefilled activities.

COLD STORAGE

The local supermarket chain will be hosting its inaugural Beerfest from today till Sept 26.

Drink to your heart's content with beers and ciders such as Bira 91's signature White Ale from India and Moa Brewing Company's dry hopped pilsner from New Zealand.

Shoppers can also look forward to local brewer Brewlander's craft beers.

Cold Storage's approved beer and food pairings will be available for sampling at its Causeway Point, Compass One, Jelita, Plaza Singapura and Takashimaya outlets tomorrow and on Sunday, Sept 14 and 15, and Sept 21 and 22, from noon to 6pm.

GAIN CITY

Get an LG 55-inch UHD Smart TV for less than $1,000 - only at the Gain City X LG roadshow at Marina Square Linkbridge Atrium Level 2, from now till Sunday.

You will find a great selection of TVs that fit your budget - $499 for a 43-inch FHD Smart TV or $1,499 for a 55-inch Super UHD Smart TV. If an Oled TV is your preferred choice, walk across to Comex 2019 at Suntec Convention Centre, Level 3, and look for Gain City X Sony's Booth 8115.

Get a PS4 plus a Dyson V10 Absolute (worth $999) or Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (worth $599) free with purchase of any 2019 Sony Oled TV, or get a Sony 4K Android TV for less than $1,000 and up to $4,000 discount on Sony TVs till Sept 8.

Also, enjoy free three-hour parking (with the purchase of any selected LG TV) and receive an additional $100 discount for an LG 55-inch Oled TV.