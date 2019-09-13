Deal alert

COURTS SINGAPORE

The local retailer of home electronics, IT and furniture products brings German kitchen specialist Meister by Hafele to Singapore, exclusively available at Design Studio by Courts.

Located at Courts Megastore in Tampines at Level 2, the fully furnished Meister by Hafele showroom enables shoppers to experience their dream kitchen and living space with six different open-concept kitchens and compact living areas modelled after today's apartment homes.

Meister by Hafele furniture and fittings are available at Design Studio by Courts in seven Courts stores (Tampines, Ang Mo Kio, Causeway Point, Clementi, Jurong Point, Lot One and Toa Payoh), with a two-room Build-To-Order kitchen starting at $2,388.

For a limited period, customers will receive a free hob and hood worth $917 with 3m of kitchen carpentry (the size of a two-room Build-To-Order kitchen) purchased.

SINGAPORE RIVER FESTIVAL 2019

Make the best use of the last few days of the September school break by unleashing your inner child at Playground at Clarke Quay Central, presented by Singapore River Festival 2019.

From now until Sunday, interactive arcade games will keep you and your young ones entertained.

Available from 11am to 10pm, redeem tokens to play iconic Japanese arcade classics such as Mario Kart and Gashapon Drop for a chance to win attractive dining and shopping vouchers.

Or head to the Nintendo Switch station and have a go at Super Mario Party for a friendly match with friends.

And till Sept 29, enjoy an interactive outdoor maze where one can wander around a mystical garden filled with origami creatures. There will also be a special performance featuring Japanese Taiko drums and LED acts tomorrow evening.

PARKWAY PARADE

Under loyalty and rewards platform Fave's exclusive partnership with the mall, shoppers can enjoy 10 per cent cashback when they shop, eat or dine with FavePay at participating stores in Parkway Parade from now till Sept 29.

The cashback earned can be used across any participating stores in Parkway Parade till Oct 27.

Stores include Marks & Spencer, Best Denki, Cathay Cineplexes, Eu Yan Sang, Swensen's, New Zealand Natural Ice Cream, Cedele, Famous Amos, Sharetea and Bee Cheng Hiang.

If you are new to FavePay, use promo code FAVEPP to enjoy $2 off when you spend a minimum of $6 on your first FavePay transaction.

NANDO'S

Enjoy your favourite PERi-PERi chicken and celebrate the South African fast casual dining chain's nationwide makeover at its Plaza Singapura branch on Sunday by paying it forward to a good cause.

With the new Nando's experience, enjoy the removal of the 10 per cent service charge, quicker service and bottomless servings of drinks, frozen yogurt and PERi-PERi sauce.

At the special one-day Pay-As-You-Wish event, diners can pay any amount and all proceeds collected will go to the Yellow Ribbon Fund.

There will be two sessions - noon to 3pm and 6pm to 9pm.

The Plaza Singapura Nando's outlet officially reopens on Monday.

CLARKE QUAY

Rev up for Grand Prix Season Singapore's precinct party, Asia Pitstop Series 2019, presented by Singapore's first cashless club, Get Juiced.

The five-day race-themed outdoor carnival will be held at Clarke Quay Fountain Square from Sept 18 to 22, 6pm to midnight, to celebrate the arrival of F1 here. Admission is free.

Not only can you watch the live screening of the race, the carnival will feature food and beverage booths by Get Juiced, Heineken and Red Bull as well as games such as Heineken F1 pit crew - tyre activation and VR racing simulator.

Soak up the atmosphere with performances by local up-and-coming and established acts such as Subhas Nair, Sheikh Banafe, Charlie Williams plus a line-up of over 20 DJs.

Purchase a drink from any booth and receive a complimentary pass to Get Juiced (Block E, #02-01/02/03, Clarke Quay) for the after-party at the end of each night.

CIRCLES.LIFE

The local fully digital telco aims to provide more options with its latest $5 Plan, a mobile plan dedicated to users who consume less data - offering 2GB, 50 minutes of talk time and 25 SMSes.

Customers who are hungry for more data can customise their plans and opt for boost options, starting with 1GB for $8, 2GB for $12, 30 minutes talk time for $5 or 200 minutes talk time and free incoming calls for $10.

FORUM THE SHOPPING MALL

Make your way down from Sept 20 to 29 to support Very Special Arts Singapore's (VSA) 17th Annual Art Competition exhibition, which showcases artworks by children and youth with disabilities.

The exhibition takes place at Basement 1 Atrium. Join VSA Singapore as its participants reflect on how they have evolved emotionally and physically in their personal journeys as Singapore commemorates 200 years of history.

At the same venue on Sept 21, 22, 28 and 29, 11am to 5pm, there will be a craft session where you can take home a guilt-free cupcake. All proceeds will go towards VSA's efforts in empowering people with disabilities through the arts.

And from today, brighten your child's day with some fruity fun by redeeming a Jellycat Amuseables bag charm - in avocado, cherry, pineapple and watermelon designs - with a minimum spend of $350 at any children's book, fashion, furniture or toy store in the mall.