Deals you don’t want to miss

GAIN CITY

Score cheap deals at Gain City's two-day TV clearance sale of top brands, where you can enjoy up to 60 per cent off and discover record low prices on almost all TV models.

It is taking place tomorrow at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut (noon to 6pm) and on Sunday at Gain City in Ang Mo Kio (noon to 6pm).

Expect a wide range of features and prices, so there is something for everyone's need and budget.

For instance, get your dream Samsung 55-inch QLED Smart TV from $1,288 (usual price $2,999), LG 55-inch UHD Smart TV from $888 (usual price $1,649) and selected models of Sony TVs at 50 per cent off and more.

Receive additional 2 per cent cashback with FavePay plus additional 10x GrabRewards points using the GrabPay wallet in your FavePay app.

Limited sets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Register for the event at bit.ly/2TrUF6k

BHG

From now till April 3, the department store chain kicks off its month-long International Women's Day social media fund-raising campaign.

BHG will donate 50 cents for every Instagram post in response to the sentence, "To forge a more gender equal society, I will...", and pledge up to $5,000 to women's organisations.

To contribute, post a selfie on your Instagram feed or Instagram stories featuring the BHG GIF stickers, tag @bhg.sg and hashtag #WomenWithUs.

BHG will select three winning posts weekly (on public accounts) to win exclusive beauty treats worth over $150 from Estee Lauder, Origins, Clinique and Bobbi Brown.

Winners will be announced weekly starting from March 13 via Instagram Stories.

BHG will also be gifting sweet-smelling florals over four weekends starting tomorrow, while stocks last.

With a minimum purchase of $80 at BHG Bugis, receive scented jars of potpourri at the pop-up potpourri bar at Bugis Junction (tomorrow and Sunday, 2pm to 6pm).

And if you're shopping at BHG Bishan and BHG Jurong instead, pick out a beautiful bouquet of flowers from the BHG International Women's Day pop-up flower bar.

It will be located at Junction 8 on March 14 and Jurong Point on March 21 respectively, from noon to 6pm.