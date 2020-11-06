Deals you will not be able to resist

HARVEY NORMAN

Although Black Friday falls on Nov 27, shoppers who cannot resist a head start and big price slashes should hurry down to the Australian retail chain's Black Friday Bedding Sale that takes place from today to Sunday.

For three days only, enjoy guaranteed savings on all mattresses from top brands such as Eclipse, King Koil, Sealy, Serta and Simmons, with queen-size mattresses going for below $1,000 with no prior purchase required.

On top of that, receive free gifts worth up to $1,388 with your purchases.

For instance, take home a free Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (worth $1,388) with minimum $6,888 nett spend, free Dyson vacuum handstick V10 Absolute (worth $899) with minimum $4,888 nett spend and free Samsung Tab A8 (worth $298) with minimum $2,888 nett spend.

Don't forget to look out for the early bird deals too.

Sealy is offering an additional 5 per cent off, additional 10 per cent off and additional $500 rebate with $5,000 nett spend.

For Simmons mattresses, get an additional 5 per cent off, additional 10 per cent off and free bed frame - or pay just $388 for a storage bed frame (all sizes) and get a free upgrade from queen to king-size.

You can also get an additional 12 per cent off bed frames, children's beds and sofa beds.

To sweeten the Black Friday deals further, shoppers can also enjoy exclusive perks with various payment options.

HSBC card members who charge a minimum spend of $999 and $2,000 to their credit card at Harvey Norman will receive free $20 and $40 CapitaLand vouchers respectively.

And if you are a Kris+ user, you can earn 3X KrisPay miles or 1 KrisPay miles for every dollar spent on your purchase.

The fully integrated sports, entertainment and lifestyle hub is energising social bonding and revitalising activities for small groups.

Zoomba: Singapore's Longest Zumba Relay Run is happening on Nov 14, 10am to 5pm, at the OCBC Square.

The seven-hour hybrid "phygital" event is heading for a place in the Singapore Book of Records - the physical session will feature 14 sessions of Zumba, with 15 people a session, performed in groups of five.

Participants can also opt for the separate online sessions via Zoom. Visit www.zoomba.sg for more information and to sign up.

Meanwhile, play AirBadminton at the Singapore Sports Hub precinct.

Taking place over the weekends of Dec 5 to 20, the game revolves around the specially designed AirShuttle, a durable, stable and wind-resistant shuttlecock.

The new local food brand has unveiled its range of dietitian-approved, child-friendly Asian sauces and condiments to inspire healthy food adventures.

Designed for children aged nine months to six years and rooted in the genuine goodness of fruit and vegetables, these chunky blends optimally reduce bitter and sour tastes by using a combination of the ripest ingredients of naturally sweet profiles, herbs and spices - without any added artificial preservatives, salt and refined sugars.

HaruPlate's flagship range includes the tomato sambal, roasted tomato and shiitake sauce, as well as spiced pumpkin and corn sauce ($8.80 each).

Also on offer is a trio of jams - chunky apple jam ($6.80), blueberry pear jam ($9.80) and tangy mango jam ($8.80).

HaruPlate is now available at selected FairPrice stores, haruplate.com, RedMart, Shopee and Lazada.

Making horticulture and gardening safe and easy for everyone is the home-grown fertilising essence brand's four-in-one plant-based organic fertiliser that helps plants flourish by fighting pests and fending off diseases and fungal infections.

On top of that, it also fertilises the soil and encourages fruiting and flowering for crops.

Plantonic utilises a unique formula of ingredients based on traditional Ayurvedic principles and includes a variety of herb and plant extracts such as shilajit, seaweed and humic acid.

It promotes soil health, biodiversity and helps retain carbon contents in the soil longer, and it encourages healthy root systems and improves immunity.

Plantonic ($15.90) is now available at most FairPrice outlets as well as Qoo10, Lazada and Shopee.

The largest health and wellness exhibition in Singapore will be launching its new eShop (@sghealthfiesta on Facebook and Instagram) on Nov 12, featuring over 80 brands and 800 products and services in three categories: health and nutrition, smart health and living as well as wellness.

Shoppers can look forward to weekly giveaway contests, exclusive deals and products ranging from supplements, health devices to wellness services by brands such as MedCheck, Philips Respironics, Phonak, HoME+ by Singapore Red Cross and more.

The Say No to Vision Loss campaign will also be launched exclusively on the Health Fiesta eShop by EyRIS to offer a hassle-free, 10-minute eye screening package.

You can enjoy $5 off your first purchase by signing up as part of the eShop's launch promotion.

The tech event returns to Facebook Live from Nov 10 to 12, offering the best of 11.11 deals from 10 brands - Asus, Microsoft, Samsung, Creative, Dreamcore, Skullcandy, Klipsch, Sonos, Marshall and Mobot.

Expect up to 50 per cent discounts and special product highlights on the ComexITShow Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ComexITShow). Daily sessions run from 7pm to 10 pm, except on Nov 11, which will have an additional slot from 10pm to 11pm by Asus.

There will also be daily PaperOne giveaway sessions, and a total of $4,500 worth of Best Denki vouchers are up for grabs for participants of the 10 Facebook Live sessions.

Shoppers can also win a pair of Philips true wireless earpieces worth $159 when they take part in The Tech Show 2020 Facebook Live Contest, which closes on Nov 13.