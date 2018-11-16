Deck the malls with fun family festivities this Christmas

PLAZA SINGAPURA'S LARGEST INDOOR DRONE FESTIVAL

From Nov 23 to Dec 16, be awed by PS Invaders, Singapore's largest indoor drone festival, launched in collaboration with Science Centre Singapore.

The centrepiece of this extravaganza - a 12m-high drones cage - will greet shoppers at the mall's main atrium at Level 1.

Learn how to assemble and code your own ready-to-fly drones and participate in exhilarating workshops and activities, such as the Time Attack Challenge, where you can pilot your drone around a course.

The PS Triathlon Carnival will feature special drones transforming into multi-terrain vehicular devices, while the Drones Christmas Medley that runs at 8pm every day showcases autonomously choreographed drones moving in tandem to a Christmas musical routine for a dazzling spectacle.

From Dec 6 to Jan 2, Plaza Singapura will also host a variety of festive markets and a dazzling Christmas light-up that will make every shopper's Christmas merry and bright.

BEST BROOMS TOWN CHRISTMAS AT MARINA SQUARE

The mall's central atrium will be transformed into Brooms Town from popular animated series Robocar Poli and enhanced with a Christmas street setting.

The set-up will feature seven life-size 3D Robocar Poli characters, and children can hop onto yellow school bus SchoolB to watch some of their favourite Robocar Poli episodes.

Tomorrow and Sunday, the Adventure Trail In Brooms Town allows children aged three to eight years to drive around Brooms Town with three fun stations in electronic vehicles.

A Robocar Poli Christmas Live Show will also take place from Nov 30 to Dec 16.

The first 60 families in the queue at each session will have the opportunity to meet and greet characters such as Poli, Helly, Amber and Roy on stage.

From Nov 22 to 25, check out Sweet Treats In Brooms Town - A Whimsical Food Fair, featuring cake pops, gourmet marshmallows, syringe desserts and colourful churros.

CHRISTMAS WITH BARNEY AND FRIENDS AT CITY SQUARE MALL

Experience the joy of playing with "snowy" foam while dancing along to Barney-themed Christmas songs at the mall's City Green Park from now till Dec 30.

From Dec 1 to 16, Barney, BJ and Baby Bop will take the stage with the brand new Barney's Magical Christmas Live Show at Level 1 (Tuesday to Friday, 2pm and 7pm; Saturday and Sunday, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm).

Spend a minimum of $50 at the mall and stand a chance to get up close and personal with the characters after the show. The first 50 shoppers will get to redeem a meet-and-greet pass, as well as a ticket to dive into the ball pit at the Magical Carnival.

GOTTA CATCH 'EM ALL THIS CHRISTMAS AT M MALLS

From today to Dec 26, shoppers will be transported to the Pokemon universe at M Malls' Ang Mo Kio Hub, Thomson Plaza and Jurong Point

From Singapore's first life-size Pokemon installation to a Christmas tree embellished with Pokemon ornaments, you can even spot legendary Pokemon - like Dialga or Palkia.

And for the first time in Singapore, watch two of the most adorable Pokemon characters, Eevee and Pikachu, as they perform in the viral mascot dance parade.

Simply spend $20 or $30 at NTUC FairPrice, FairPrice Xtra and FairPrice Finest at any of the three malls to redeem a game pass entry into the Pokemon-themed carnival at the atrium of AMK Hub (Dec 3 to 16), Thomson Plaza (Dec 3 to 16) or Jurong Point (Dec 10 to 23).

Shoppers can also try Nintendo's new role-playing video games on Nintendo Switch, Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!, at any of the malls during the carnival games.

FIND THE FUN! AT JUNCTION 8

Step into the colourful world of DreamWorks' Find The Fun! event, which will be held until Sunday, at Junction 8's Level 2 Atrium.

Poppy and Branch from DreamWorks animated series Trolls: The Beat Goes On! come to life in meet-and-greet sessions this weekend at 12pm, 2pm, 6pm and 8pm.

Catch free screenings of Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, Trollhunters: Tales Of Arcadia and Dragons: Race To The Edge. Other activities include a Trolls makeover, a game of Dragons Sheep Toss and a Trollhunters shrink charm keychain-making session.

You will also stand to win DreamWorks prizes plus a cruise for four on board Royal Caribbean's Voyager of the Seas worth $2,952.