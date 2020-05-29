Delayed deliveries from Sephora upset customers

More than 35 Sephora customers went to the beauty retailer's social media platforms to vent about late deliveries.

The thrill that came after scoring bargains at Sephora's biannual Beauty Pass Sale that took place from May 5 to 7 turned to frustration for some, after their orders were delayed.

More than 35 customers who purchased items from the beauty retailer during the sale, which was online-only for the first time due to the circuit breaker, went to Sephora's social media platforms to vent about the late deliveries.

Ms Elsa Chan, a 27-year-old business strategist who purchased five products worth $110 on May 7, told The New Paper she e-mailed Sephora after she did not receive them within the stipulated delivery period.

She was told she would receive a follow-up tracking confirmation e-mail, which did not come through even after three more attempts to get an update.

When Ms Chan checked her Sephora account yesterday, she noticed that her order was processed only on Monday, and she was informed the package would arrive by 10pm next Monday.

Ms Foong Ci En, 29, who is an airline cabin crew member, was told her package had been returned to the warehouse as there was "no capacity to deliver it".

Even after requesting re-delivery five times, she was told she would not be receiving a replacement order for two products worth $50 she bought on May 5 due to "a lack of manpower to look for the package or to pack a new package".

She said: "I have no choice but to get a refund because I can't get my items at all."

A 37-year-old who works in human resources, who wanted to be known only as Ms Koh, faced issues even though she placed her $630 order a day after the sale ended.

After nine business days, which was the stipulated delivery period given by Sephora, her parcel was nowhere in sight.

Yesterday, she noticed through her Sephora account that her order had been cancelled, without her receiving any prior notification.

She said: "It did not state when and how I could receive my refund. I will have to write in to Sephora to confirm again."

OVERWHELMING VOLUME

A Sephora spokesman said that its warehouse in Singapore services customers from Singapore and Malaysia.

The spokesman said: "The overwhelming volume of orders (and the) reduced warehouse teams because of safe distancing and recent restrictions from the extended circuit breaker have unfortunately caused delays in processing and preparation of our online sale orders.

"Additionally, delivery partner pick-ups were also reduced during this period."

Sephora said it will get most of the sale orders out this week, and affected customers should receive their parcels by next week.

The spokesman said: "We are trying our best to work around these out-of-our-control challenges by increasing warehouse operating days from five to seven days, and our teams continue to work tirelessly to fulfil all orders."

In addition, Sephora is offering a 30-day extension from the day its brick-and-mortar stores reopen, to allow returns and exchanges in-stores.