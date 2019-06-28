Design your smart home at Courts’ new outlet in Funan

The new Courts outlet opening at the revamped Funan shopping destination today is the local home electronics and furniture retailer's first Internet of Things-themed and -ranged store specially catering to shoppers at all stages of their smart home journey.

The 12,000 sq ft retail space includes swanky new additions, such as an LED storefront display, in-store video projections and Google's first retail experience zone in South-east Asia.

At the Google zone, users can get their hands on the latest range of Pixel smartphones and smart speakers powered by the Google Assistant, including Google Home and Google Home Mini.

It showcases the latest addition to the Made By Google Hardware family in Singapore, the Google Nest Hub, which features a smart display and lets users find help at a glance.

Courts Funan boasts Google's first retail experience zone in South-east Asia, as well as Samsung's largest smart home experiential concept in Singapore. PHOTO: COURTS

The store also boasts Samsung's largest smart home experiential concept in Singapore, where there will be a mock-up of a home space fully equipped with furniture connected by Samsung's SmartThings App.

Tech junkies and parents hoping to future-proof their kids will appreciate home-grown company GT Robot Technology's debut, where it will unveil its range of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Buddies from the GT Wonder Boy series ($1,288 for the first 50 sets at the launch, $2,288 thereafter).

It is a robot companion targeted at children and is able to speak 13 languages, sing, dance and tell stories, promising to be both an educational and entertaining toy.

Opening promotions of the latest consumer tech gadgets include a free Fujifilm Instax camera (worth $159) with $999 purchase storewide and a free Google Pixel 3a smartphone (worth $659) with $5,999 purchase storewide.

Mr Ben Tan, country chief executive officer of Courts, said: "We want to meet what customers want, and these days, they want solutions and services, not just products."