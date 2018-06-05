Diana Ser on looking good at 46: No ugly women around, only lazy ones

Local celebrity Diana Ser believes effort is key to a good complexion.

The 46-year-old mother of three children aged 12, 10 and seven, who boasts enviable glowing skin, insisted there is no secret to her youthful looks.

She told The New Paper: "It's because I make an effort. I don't think there's any magic to it. I have friends with good genes but I'm not one of them. I take good care of myself and look after my skin."

Despite having to juggle her career as TV host, Chinese-learning online portal Crazy About Chinese and family, Ser makes time to pamper herself at night.

She said: "I used to be very low-maintenance, but after my third child, I have earned the time for myself to look good and I think every woman should have that no matter what."

She added: "If you want something bad enough, you'll find time to do it... I rearrange my schedule so I can juggle everything and still look good."

Ser, who is married to actor-turned-bank executive James Lye, was speaking to the media at the launch of the You X Max Factor campaign at ION Orchard last week.

It celebrates a generation of women with immense life experiences who have embraced life passionately and emerged beautiful inside and out.

She was joined by former actress Wong Li Lin, model-entrepreneur Michelle Hon and parenting blogger Pooja Kawatra at the panel discussion, where the quartet shared tips on how they use make-up as a daily confidence booster.

Ser has been a fan of the international cosmetics brand's products, which are available at Watsons. She said she readily got involved in the campaign after hearing that it aims to empower women and prove that beauty is more than skin deep.

She said: "I like the fact that they're focusing on how your life experiences make you as beautiful as you are.

"To me, Max Factor really embodies glamour. I remember when you saw 'Max Factor' last time, it was like 'wow'. I don't really think the brand is outdated and I don't mind that they're a drugstore brand.

"A lipstick is an affordable luxury and brands, like people, reinvent themselves all the time."

Ser attributes her porcelain complexion to a healthy lifestyle, comprising a minimum of six hours of sleep daily and a pilates workout three times a week.

Her biggest beauty concerns are her sun spots, as she spent long hours under the blazing sun without sun protection when she was younger.

"It's a little late but I'm trying to take better care of my skin when it comes to sun protection. I'm also more aware that if I'm wearing make-up, the soonest possible, remove it. I used to go home, do a million things then get down to removing my make-up. Now, I prioritise that," she said.

But Ser said she actually feels the most beautiful when she is with her family, especially whenever Lye - whom she married in 2004 - tells her those three little words: "I love you".

She said: "Till this day, we still say 'I love you'. That's when he makes me reminisce about the day he first noticed me on television some 25 years ago when I interviewed someone in English and Mandarin."