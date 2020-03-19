Dining and shopping deals, iPad Pro rewards await at Paragon

Be spoilt for choice and indulge in a slew of attractive F&B and retail offerings at Paragon.

Tantalise your palate and spree to your heart's content with the mall's latest shopping and dining deals.

At Fish & Co. (#B1-35/36), dig in to its Peranakan Feast For 4 for $65.90 (usual price $73), which includes the Best Fish & Chips, Singapore Fish & Chips, Peranakan Grilled White Fish and Chicken & Mushroom Cream Pasta, from now till April 30.

(Above) Dig in to Fish & Co.'s Peranakan Feast PHOTO: PARAGON

During this same promotional period, pop by Japanese bakery Boulangerie Asanoya (#B1-K27) to score 1-for-1 deals on small buns from 6pm, or Eu Yan Sang (#B1-16) for 1-for-1 deals on its Royal Premium Cave Nest With Rock Sugar & Reduced Sugar (usual price $98 each).

(Above) Score deals at Boulangerie Asanoya PHOTO: PARAGON

(Above) Eu Yan Sang PHOTO: PARAGON

And shop at Kelture Aveda Hair Salon (#05-07) to enjoy a free drink from any F&B outlet in Paragon.

That is when you spend a minimum of $50 on products at Kelture Aveda.

The offer is valid for drinks below $10 and they are to be purchased on the same day.

Same-day receipt of the drink purchased must be presented at the store to redeem the amount spent.

Step out of Paragon looking and smelling good too.

From tomorrow till March 29, simply go over to Amaris (#03-11) to discover exclusive niche fragrances and skincare, and receive 20 per cent off with minimum $250 nett spend.

Terms and conditions apply for all promotions, so do check in-store for details.

Paragon also allows you to shop your way to more rewards this season, with 30 sets of the iPad Pro to be won in the mall's Daily Lucky Draw (till April 5), double points rewards exclusively for Paragon Club members (till March 31) and free parking (till April 30).

Paragon Club members receive additional privileges too.

Simply download the Paragon Club App to join.