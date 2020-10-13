Don’t let your sunscreen game set even in cloudy weather

SUPERGOOP!

The US beauty brand has unveiled the CC Screen SPF 50 ($60), a new and improved formula offering 50 SPF while adding a buildable tint to your skin.

Suitable for all skin types, this 100 per cent mineral, complete care cream has a creamy and hydrating formula that covers imperfections and corrects uneven skin, leaving a natural finish while targeting the first signs of ageing.

It also contains star ingredients such as Apple Extract to help skin appear smoother and deliver instant luminosity, and Irish Moss Extract to help protect against free radicals.

Supergoop!'s CC Screen SPF 50 SUPERGOOP!

To offer greater accessibility for more skin types and tones, Supergoop! has expanded upon its initial four-shade range for its CC Cream SPF 35 formula to 15 tints for the CC Screen SPF 50.

It is now available at Sephora stores and the e-store.

YOURS

The local personalised clean beauty brand has introduced its Yours Sunny Side Up Sunscreen Mist SPF 30 Broad Spectrum, an invisible, water-based broad-spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen mist designed for everyday urban wear.

Yours Sunny Side Up Sunscreen Mist SPF 30 Broad Spectrum YOURS

Containing powerful Swiss active ingredients Buddleja AO Alpaflor and Soliberine that provide all-day UV and blue light protection, its mist format makes it easy for users to reapply SPF on the go.

Lightweight on skin, it is non-greasy and oil-free, doesn’t clog pores, goes well both under and over make-up, and leaves a clear, dewy finish without any white cast or shine.

Yours Sunny Side Up Sunscreen Mist SPF 30 Broad Spectrum ($45) is now available at lovefromyours.com.

IDS SKINCARE

The local skincare brand’s two latest additions to its sunscreen line-up have got you covered from are the ultimate protection your skin needs under the blazing Singapore sun and from all that blue light from your electronic devices.

IDS Skincare's S2 Non-Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 PA IDS SKINCARE

The revamped S2 Non-Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ protects skin from 99 per cent of UV radiation and is fragrance-free, paraben-free and cruelty-free. It is formulated with IDS’ patented Zinc Oxide technology, designed to effectively deliver antioxidant and anti-pollution properties to ensure protection from UV damage on the skin.

Meanwhile, the S3 Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ delivers UV protection and a matte finish while evening out the skin tone, making it perfect as a make-up base.

It can also be worn alone for a sheer wash of coverage as the last step of your skincare regimen, while Iron Oxide affords skin greater protection against visible (blue) light.

The IDS Skincare sunscreens ($73.83) are now available at IDS outlets in International Building and Novena Specialist Center as well as on https://jyx.shop.

HERA

The Korean beauty brand’s Sun Mate Excellence SPF50+/PA+++ is an all-in-one triple skin protection, brightening and anti-ageing sunscreen that filters the spectrum of light.

Hera's Sun Mate Excellence SPF50 /PA HERA

Aside from powerful UV protection of SPF50+ and PA++++ that blocks UVA rays, it contains Lucent Pigment that reflects light for naturally glowing skin from within.

Skin receives a brightening boost with Hera’s original innovative ingredient, Bio-Melasolv, while the blend of botanical extracts including water hyacinth, milk thistle and cyperus alternifolius helps to keeps the skin healthy and youthful.

The Sun Mate Excellence SPF50+/PA+++ ($58) is now available at the Hera outlet, heraonline.sg, sephora.sg and zalora.sg.

ALLIE

Have endless fun under the sun with the Japanese sunscreen brand’s range of new and improved Super Friction Proof sunscreens that now come with a friction guard for added resistance and long-lasting effects.

Allie's Super Friction Proof sunscreens ALLIE

Thanks to this formula, the products promise to better withstand intense rubbing and friction from items such as towels, clothes and even bags.

Featuring five broad-spectrum sunscreens with a UV protection of SPF 50+ PA++++, the range comes with a variety of different finishes and formulations to suit your preferences and needs while protecting you from both UVA and UVB rays.

They also contain hydrating beauty essence ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and are paraben-free, waterproof and sweat resistant.

Allie ($25.90 to $29.90) is now available on Lazada and Shopee, as well as selected Don Don Donki and Welcia-BHG stores.