Don't miss out on the Exclusive Big Brands Sale at Harvey Norman

Some of the top-end products available at great prices.

Some of the top-end products available at great prices.

Some of the top-end products available at great prices.

Some of the top-end products available at great prices.

Some of the top-end products available at great prices.

Itis the last few days of the Exclusive Big Brands Sale at all Harvey Norman stores and harveynorman.com.sg, so hurry down to grab the best deals from the biggest brands before the event ends on April 19.

This is the final chance for bargain hunters to bring home a range of top-end products for less or with freebies thrown in.

Purchase a branded 50-inch UHD 4K Smart LED TV for just $649 (check in-store for special price, usual price $899; with free wall mount installation worth $100), the LG 451L Fridge for $1,499 (check in-store for special price, usual price $1,899; with free $50 grocery voucher), Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer for $599 (with free $50 Harvey Norman voucher plus Paddle Brush worth $109 in total) and Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera Craft Kit for $149.

Shoppers can save $270 on the Acer Aspire 3 Notebook ($1,198, usual price $1,468; with free $80 Harvey Norman voucher) and $40 on the Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse ($109, usual price $149).

In addition, pre-order the Sonos Roam Smart Speaker at $299, or get the Samsung Galaxy A7 Tab Wifi at $398 (usual price $448; with free Book Cover worth $88).

Furniture and bedding deals are also available at the Millenia Walk flagship store, Northpoint City, Parkway Parade and The Centrepoint Superstores and ESR BizPark Factory Outlet.

For instance, the Eclipse Ellery Queen Size Mattress is now $1,802 (with free Queen-Size Bed Frame) and shoppers can enjoy up to 30 per cent off the Italian Furniture Collection.