Don’t miss out on Gain City’s unbeatable Black Friday bargains

This year, Gain City is going bigger with its one-day-only specials.

Black Friday at Gain City is extended till Sunday at all showrooms and online at GainCity.com/BlackFriday

Hot deals include up to $600 worth of Gain City vouchers with purchase of a system 2 and above air-conditioner, second item at 50 per cent off for TVs and soundbars, free $50 grocery vouchers with every $500 spent on fridges, washers, dryers, hoods and hobs, 10 per cent off selected brands of laptops and desktops with minimum spend of $1,000, and up to 60 per cent off on bedding and furnishing at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut (plus gifts with minimum purchase).

Local actor-host-DJ Dennis Chew will be appearing on the Gain City x Black Friday Deals For Days Facebook Live show today at 1pm, as well as the Gain City x Cyber Monday Facebook Live show on Nov 30 at 1pm.

While Black Friday is considered the shopping event of the year, don't forget about its online cousin Cyber Monday.

Samsung Galaxy fans are in for a treat as its smartphones and tablets are attractively discounted, like the A51 ($388, usual price $448, with free UV steriliser), S20FE ($998, usual price $1,098, with free wireless battery pack and UV steriliser) and A31 ($288, usual price $348), as well as the Tab A ($288, usual price $398, with free case) and Tab S7 ($978, usual price $998, with free Galaxy Buds+ and case).

Treat yourself to new gadgetry like the Samsung Watch 3 SS Silver BT ($598, usual price $648, with free watch strap and wireless battery pack) and HP Laptop 15.6-inch i5-1035G1 ($899, usual price $999).

Now is also the best time to refurbish your white goods.

Check out the Midea 2-Door Fridge 207L 2 Ticks ($369, usual price $549) or Mitsubishi 2-Door Fridge 560-litre 3 Ticks Inverter ($1,549, usual price $1,749, with free $150 Gain City voucher), as well as the Sharp Top Load Washer 7kg 2 Ticks ($259, usual price $399), Panasonic Top Load Washer 8kg 3 Ticks ($349, usual price $569) and Toshiba Top Load Washer 9kg 3 Ticks ($549, usual price $749, with free $50 Gain City voucher).

Or spruce up your living room and enjoy attractive savings.

Look out for the Panasonic System 4 Aircon 4x9000 BTU 5 Ticks ($4,039, usual price $4,750.80, with three-year installation warranty, free upgrade material and free $400 Gain City voucher), the Aiwa 65-inch UHD 4K Android TV 3 Ticks ($849, usual price $1,899), Aiwa 55-inch UHD 4K Android TV 4 Ticks ($549, usual price $1,299) and Zaniel 3-Seater ($459, usual price $999).