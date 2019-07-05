Don't miss out on these deals

COURTS

The local home electronics and furniture retailer's Funan outlet celebrated its grand opening last Saturday, inviting shoppers in to their Internet of Things home away from home with over 12,000 sq ft of the latest artificial intelligence, robotics and tech product and experiential offerings.

Opening deals are also being extended to this weekend. There will be free $5 Courts vouchers for the first 500 customers, while hourly and auction deals from $1 will run at selected timings throughout the day.

What's more, those who spend $100 and above will stand to win their very own GT WoBo robot worth $2,288, and a spend of $499 and above will entitle customers to a chance at a sure-win lucky dip with prizes of up to $30,000.

Get more bang for your buck with the gift- and purchase-with-purchase deals for the latest consumer tech gadgets and home lifestyle brands, including a free Fujifilm Instax Camera worth $129 with $999 purchase storewide, a free Google Pixel 3a smartphone worth $659 with $5,999 purchase, and 50 per cent off a Smeg Citrus Juicer with purchase of any Smeg Breakfast Set Bundle.

Snap away at Courts Funan, as shoppers who take part in Courts' social media contests stand to win a Google Pixel 3a or the newly-launched Google Nest Hub.

POPULAR

More than 6,000 people gathered at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre B2 Hall D & E for the inaugural Popular Show last Friday within its first three hours of opening.

Ending on Sunday, its unique entertainment and lifestyle focus has attracted tourists and Singaporeans of all ages.

Download the Popular SG App for exclusive in-app promotions and stand to win cash vouchers and vouchers from Grab.

Today, bid for the latest gadgets and IT products at unbelievable prices at the Crazy Auction at 7pm, be entertained by Singa and the Kindness Cubbies at a meet-and-greet tomorrow at 11.30am and showcase your child's artistic talent at the Barbie Colouring Contest on Sunday at 11.30am.

BOSCH

Realise your dream home with the German home appliance brand's Great Singapore Sale deals.

Outfit your entire kitchen and save up to $3,000 with the Kitchen Pro A Bundle Package, which includes an induction hob, chimney hood and refrigerator.

Meanwhile, the Laundry and Floorcare Package comes with an ActiveOxygen washer and Readyy'y 2-in-1 Handstick & Handheld Vacuum Cleaner with a top up of $99 to make cleaning a breeze, even for tough stains and awkward corners.

From now until Aug 12, these promotional items are available at the Bosch Experience Centre and all leading departmental and electronics retail stores islandwide.

MEIDI-YA

The Japanese speciality grocer has opened its second and latest outlet at shopping mall Great World City.

It offers fresh produce and authentic Japanese products, including a seated dining area for over 40 diners at the Hokkaido Dosanko Plaza selling unique Hokkaido fare like Sapporo ramen.

As part of an opening special, customers can look forward to specially curated items such as Hokkaido crab lunch boxes, fried croquettes from Kyushu, tori karaage from Kochi Prefecture and a range of delightful yuzu-based products.

Meidi-Ya will also stock an exclusive seasonal sorbet available only at Great World City for a limited time, in mango, pear or tomato flavours ($10 to $24).

LISTERINE

Indulge in coffee or tea without worrying about stains with the US mouthwash brand's Listerine Healthy White.

Clinically proven to give you naturally whiter teeth in two weeks, it is powered by a combination of three different essential oils, including fluoride.

Listerine Healthy White extracts minerals to form a protective shield, thus reducing and preventing tough stains on teeth from developing, even in those hard to reach areas.

With non-abrasive polyphosphate technology, it also lifts stains to give users a naturally whiter smile and reduces plaque bacteria.

The mouthwash further strengthens teeth and combats 99 per cent of germs that cause bad breath.

Listerine Healthy White ($5.70 or $11.90) is now available at FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant, Watsons, Guardian, Lazada, Qoo10 Singapore, RedMart and Shopee.