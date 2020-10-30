Don’t miss out on these great buys and experiences

FAIRPRICE

Enjoy a taste of the recently launched Impossible Beef Made From Plants at FairPrice Xtra VivoCity from now till Nov 1, 12pm to 8pm.

The interactive in-store event located near the meat chiller section will serve up plant-based Impossible Bao, and includes a sustainable installation, photo-friendly moments and shopper giveaways.

In addition, customers who purchase Impossible Beef directly from the sampling stand during this period can enjoy limited-time promotions.

Snap a picture of your Impossible Beef purchase and share it on social media with the hashtag #CookImpossible, and walk away with recipe cards, limited-edition merchandise and stickers.

One retail pack purchase will qualify for a free Impossible Foods face mask, two will qualify for an Impossible tote bag, and three for an Impossible apron.

Impossible Beef ($16.90 for a 340g package) is available at nearly 100 FairPrice stores, including FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets, or order it for home delivery on RedMart.

What's more, receive 20 per cent off any Impossible Beef purchase at checkout from now till Nov 12.

IKEA

Move your home furnishing wish list to your shopping cart during the Swedish furniture retailer's Smart Savings Week happening from Nov 2 to 8, where you enjoy up to 30 per cent off on over 500 home furnishing products.

Keep your things neat and tidy at home with selected Fintorp kitchen accessories, kitchen fronts and Stuva/Fritids storage combinations.

The offer is available both online and in stores, while stocks last. Find out more at ikea.sg/smartsavings from Nov 2.

BHG SINGAPORE

The department store's refreshed flagship Beauty Hall at Bugis Junction Level 1 has almost doubled the number of beauty brands from 48 to 94 and expanded its beauty categories.

Gucci Beauty launches its first "island-counter" in South-east Asia at BHG Bugis, which also houses Burberry Beauty's exclusive beauty counter.

Beauty Library, an exclusive retail concept curated by BHG, is dedicated to nature-inspired beauty labels ranging from skincare, bodycare, beauty gadgets and socially conscious tea, while HoneyWorld is a wholesome honey wellness concept corner where shoppers can buy superfood such as manuka honey and honey-infused skincare.

Look out, too, for experiential Spa Cabins and a dedicated consultation area, where shoppers are pampered with spa treatments from Cle de Peau Beaute, SkinCeuticals, Clarins, Sisley and Decorte.

And from today till Nov 1, receive additional Beauty Vouchers worth up to $150 with minimum $1,000 spend.