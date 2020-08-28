Don’t miss out on these great shopping deals

Catch the second Gain City Facebook Live auction with influencers Rio, Arya and Cyrus on Sunday.

GAIN CITY

The local consumer electronics retailer's annual Clearance Sale ends on Sunday, so this is your last chance to enjoy discounts of up to 90 per cent.

Don't forget to catch the second Gain City Facebook Live auction with influencers Cyrus, Rio and Arya on Sunday at 8pm where you can bid for deals starting from $1, on products such as the HP Sprocket 200 Printer ($199), JBL True Wireless In-Ear Earphones in black ($149), Aztech Smart IR Cube ($49) and Aztech RaptorVue IP Camera ($99).

More clearance items will be up for grabs these final three days, including the Beko Vented Dryer 7kg at $349 (usual price $549, with free stacking unit), Midea Side By Side Fridge 584L 2 ticks at $999 (usual price $1,999), Samsung Top Load Washer 8.5kg 3 ticks at $399 (usual price $849) and Samsung 75-inch UHD Smart TV at $2,699 (usual price $3,999, with free trial package and large screen package worth $509).

Meanwhile, Gain City's Shopee Super Brands will be running from today till Sept 9 during Shopee's 9.9 Super Shopping Day.

During this period, shop at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut as well as Gain City outlets at Ang Mo Kio, Tampines One and Marina Square and get an exclusive co-branded Shopee x Gain City gift card containing Shopee promo codes that include 10 per cent off all products and $150 off electronic products on the Gain City Official Store on Shopee as well as discounts for new Shopee users.

What is more, enjoy up to 70 per cent off storewide and get an additional 10 per cent discount voucher with a minimum spend of $150 on the Gain City Official Store.

BIFESTA

The Japanese make-up remover brand's latest water-based addition - Sebum Micellar Makeup Remover Wipes - is infused with green tea extract and hyaluronic acid, and removes sebum and dirt while moisturising the skin.

The alcohol-free, oil-free and hypoallergenic formulation helps revitalise skin and is ideal for those with sensitive skin.

The wipes come in a handy travel size ($3.50 for 10 sheets) and full size ($14.50 for 46 sheets) and is now available at FairPrice, Watsons, Guardian, Don Don Donki and Welcia-BHG as well as online at Watsons and Guardian.

DARLIE

The toothpaste brand has partnered with Sanrio to launch two limited edition toothpastes featuring Hello Kitty and My Melody that are available only in Singapore and for just a limited time.

Enjoy brushing every day with an overload of cuteness when you use the Darlie All Shiny White Sanrio Limited Edition Toothpaste (Baking Soda/Charcoal Clean), which has two times the stain-dissolving power to remove stain build-up on teeth and whiten teeth in just 14 days.

The toothpaste ($3.80) is available from Sept 1 at selected FairPrice, Giant, Sheng Siong, Prime and Watsons outlets as well as Darlie's Official Store on Shopee and RedMart.

RIEDEL

The Austrian glassware company has launched Riedel Winewings, a new wine glass collection from glassmaker and glass designer Georg Riedel.

It comprises a flat-bottomed glass, wide and reminiscent of the wing of an aircraft, and comes in seven different glasses to represent the most popular grape varietals.

Four are retailing here - three for red wines (Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir/Nebbiolo and Syrah) and one for white wine (Chardonnay).

Riedel Winewings ($59 a glass) is available at www.cmwines.com.sg and major departmental stores such as Tangs at Tang Plaza, Takashimaya and Robinsons The Heeren.