Don’t miss terrific trade-in deals at Gain City

GAIN CITY

The best trade-in deals are back at Gain City - and just in time for Chinese New Year.

Head down to the Gain City Megastore @ Sungei Kadut and Gain City Ang Mo Kio tomorrow and Sunday and get up to $750 exclusive trade-in value for your old washer, $1,200 for your fridge, $1,900 for your TV and more.

Limited stocks are available and on a first come, first served basis.

Grab these trade-in deals at the lowest price guaranteed, or get a refund of up to 350 per cent on the price difference.

You do not have to bring your old appliances on the event day. Continue to enjoy huge savings this weekend at the group buy event at Gain City Marina Square with Forest Woods Residences.

The partnership provides homeowners with exclusive group buys on appliances and electronics from popular brands, including Sony TVs, LG, Hitachi, Whirlpool washer/dryers, Samsung digital locks, Dyson vacuum cleaners and purifier tower fans.

Register at bit.ly/GainCity_ForestWoodsExclusive

Gain City is also ushering in the Year of the Ox by giving shoppers an instant AngBao Cashback with your purchase, plus a free can of abalone with a minimum spend of $888 on selected products.

Additionally, you stand a chance to win an MG HS 1.5L turbocharged SUV with every $100 spent, and enjoy 2 per cent cashback with FavePay.

Terms and conditions apply.