Don’t miss these CNY buys

POKKA

As part of the local ready-to-drink tea brand Celebrate With Ox-picious Abundance CNY campaign, shoppers can visit participating outlets like FairPrice at Ang Mo Kio Hub and Jurong Point, Giant Hypermarket at Tampines, Giant at IMM, as well as Sheng Siong at Yuan Ching to get their hands on Pokka's all-time favourite beverages and a chance to redeem limited-edition CNY goodies such as Ox plush toys and hongbao.

And from now till Feb 28, spend $5 on Pokka products in a single receipt at any participating supermarket and hypermarket to stand a chance to walk away with $888 cash or the Year of the Ox 2.5g gold bar from Poh Heng Jewellery.

TIGER BEER

From now till Feb 28, get the limited-edition Tiger Prosperity Bowl and Prosperity Plate sets with purchases of the home-grown beer brand's Tiger Beer or Tiger Crystal bulk packs (prices vary) on e-commerce platforms like FairPrice On, Lazada, RedMart, Shopee and Amazon, while stocks last.

They will also be available at Tiger CNY in-store roadshows, along with Tiger red packets and playing cards.

TAI SUN

Ring in a prosperous Chinese New Year with a wealth of limited-edition seasonal products from the home-grown nuts and chips brand, featuring traditional favourites and nutritious dried nuts that are worth indulging this season.

They are also presented in a whole new look that will serve as great gifts to take along when visiting or for guests during home visits.

Variants include the mixed fruits fusion, prawn rolls, natural vegetable chips, festive mix with cashews and almonds, cocktail nuts, California pistachios and roasted cashew nuts.

Tai Sun's festive snacks and nut mixes ($6.90 to $18.20) are halal-certified and available at all major supermarkets and hypermarkets.

GAIN CITY

If you are wondering where to buy Chinese New Year snacks to munch on or as a gift for your loved ones, head down to the Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut for a line-up of sweet and savoury treats worth stocking up on.

Biosystem's almond cookies ($14.80, or two for $28) are made with freshly ground almonds, while the crunchy green pea cookies ($12.80, or two for $24) are baked, locking in the delicious flavour of green peas.

Also on offer is the local brand's special sauces (any two for $12) like meat curry sauce, spicy shrimp sauce and seafood curry sauce, or its special gift boxes ($48 to $138) containing bird's nest, chicken ginseng, Australian abalone and more.

Meanwhile, Sue's Bakes serves up goodies that contain no colouring, preservatives or egg, like Sue's Pineapple Tart ($22), crunchy macadamia ($20), fluffy almond cookies ($15) and the nutty walnut crescent ($15).

Just for tomorrow and Sunday, get $5 off if you buy four types of cookies.

This is also your last chance to purchase Gain City' pen cai prepared by celebrity chef Ho Tien Tsai for just $168 (good for six to eight people).

Pre-order at Lucky Cuisine at Level 3 by Feb 7 and collect from Feb 8 to 10.

Gain City is also holding its first Premium TV Day to kick off the Chinese New Year, where you can upgrade your TV for half the price.

It takes place this weekend at the Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut.

Up for grabs is the 55-inch Premium Android TV from $588 (plus up to $290 trade-in discount), 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV from $1,888 (plus up to $290 trade-in discount) and 65-inch Premium Android TV from $888 (plus up to $400 trade-in discount).

There is also an exclusive purchase-with-purchase deal for Sony TVs of 55 inches and above, or get the Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (worth $349) at just $48.

Register for the event at bit.ly/3oycQpl

The Gain City Aircon Trade-In Exclusive is also back this weekend at the Gain City Main and Aircon Showrooms, where you can get up to $900 cashback and trade-in value for your old air-con when you trade up. Terms and conditions apply.

Register for it at bit.ly/GainCity_AirconTradeIn

PARAGON

Bask in the season of abundance from now till Feb 11 and enjoy irresistible rewards when you shop at the mall.

Receive exclusive red packets and a $10 food and beverage (F&B) voucher with a minimum spend of $188, a $20 F&B voucher with a minimum spend of $288 and a $50 F&B voucher for a minimum spend of $688.

After 5pm, enjoy free parking and an additional $10 shopping or F&B voucher (only applicable from Monday to Friday, terms and conditions apply).

Plus, Paragon Club Members can earn 3x bonus points with a minimum spend of $300 in a single receipt.

Don't miss your photo moments with the Doraemon X Gucci statues across Paragon, and visit the beloved anime icon's room exclusively curated at the Gucci store, complete with the new collection.