Don’t miss these deals

From now to April 21, 10am to 10pm daily, stand up against sexual harassment and violence with #DontTellMeHowToDress at NomadX, Level 3, Plaza Singapura.

It is an initiative fronted by Thai model-actress Cindy Sirinya Bishop, best known for hosting reality TV modelling series Asia's Next Top Model.

What started as a social media campaign by Bishop has turned into an exhibition which first took root in Thailand and has since made its rounds to the Philippines and now Singapore.

It seeks to question victim-blaming for gender-based violence and is proof of how sexual violence can happen to anyone regardless of how they act or dress. On display are articles of clothes worn by local survivors of sexual violence at the time of their assault.

The Japanese fashion retailer opened its second largest store in Singapore yesterday at Jewel Changi Airport, unveiling an early launch of the exclusive Marvel x Jason Polan UT collection ($14.90 to $19.90) designed by popular New York-based artist Jason Polan, who has been drawing Marvel superheroes since childhood.

Marvel fans can look forward to 14 UT designs for adults and eight for kids.

Polan will be attending a drawing event at the Jewel store on April 19 and at the Orchard Central flagship on April 20.

Register for them at bit.ly/2P4qJuv

Opening offers are also available from April 17 to 21 exclusively at Uniqlo Jewel, and the first 250 customers with a minimum spend of $80 in a single receipt daily will receive a complimentary Uniqlo Dry Bag (while stocks last).

The denim jeans brand is collaborating with National Cancer Centre Singapore to raise awareness for hereditary cancer with Jeans For Genes, a national fund-raising campaign for various genetic conditions.

In conjunction with its launch in Singapore for the first time, Denizen has produced a range of exclusive Jeans For Genes T-shirts, now available at all Denizen stores.

Customers will also be given an informational flier explaining the role genes play in cancer.

Purchase any pair of denim jeans to receive a free Jeans For Genes enamel pin, and show your support by wearing your favourite pair of Denizen jeans and a Jeans For Genes T-shirt on April 25, celebrated globally as World DNA Day.

The night market concept named after Taiwan's famous district will debut in Singapore over two weekends (April 19 to 21 and April 26 to 28, 3pm to 11pm) at The Grounds@Kranji at Singapore Turf Club. Admission is free.

Spanning across an event space of 200,000 sq ft, the pop-up event will feature over 300 Taiwanese and local food and beverage, artisanal products, fashion, lifestyle and design goods retailers and partners, as well as interactive arcade games, karaoke booths, live music performances and massive lantern installations.

On top of that, popular Taiwanese bubble tea chain Gong Cha, together with global lifestyle brand tokidoki, will launch the tokidoki x Gong Cha Bubble Tea Funhouse on April 19 at Shilin Singapore.

Expect three new Gong Cha flavours featuring an innovative mix of ingredients incorporated using the art of Tea Ink, as well as limited pieces of tokidoki merchandise, such as tumblers and reusable cup sleeves, featuring the characters Boba Bob and Boba Betty.

From now to April 18, Gong Cha is giving away 1,500 pairs of fast passes for every $10 spent at selected outlets. Pass holders will be entitled to a one-time express entry into Shilin Singapore on any of the six days.