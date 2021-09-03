Don’t miss these good deals, new products and fun contests

COMPASS ONE

Celebrate the shopping mall's fifth anniversary of its building revamp with the Baby Jolly Crawl, its popular augmented reality-powered baby crawling contest on Instagram which was first launched earlier this year.

Taking place from now till Sept 12, interested parents can join by searching for the Baby Jolly Crawl filter on Compass One's IG, position themselves 2m away and encourage their baby to crawl towards them.

The little one has to collect as many augmented reality "birthday cakes" as they can within 30 seconds.

This contest is open to babies from seven to 14 months as of Aug 30. What is more, the five fastest babies get to win $100 Compass One vouchers each.

All Baby Jolly Crawl participants will automatically qualify for the Most Loved Baby contest on Compass One's Facebook page, and the entrant with the highest number of likes will win a $50 Compass One voucher.

In addition, five lucky voters of the winning entrant will walk away with $20 Compass One vouchers.

Try the Baby Bingo Crawl Instagram filter at bit.ly/BabyJollyCrawl

For more information, visit www.compassone.sg/babyjollycrawl2021

MOIST DIANE

Add a little sparkle to your haircare routine with the Japanese silicone-free haircare brand's new colour- retaining Miracle You Prism Repair shampoo and treatment range.

Formulated with a proprietary Miracle Prism Coat that is made with Japan's first blend of gold and platinum keratin and erucalactone, it treats frizzy and dull hair caused by frequent chemical treatment and heat styling and provides up to eight hours of colour protection.

Borealine, a plant-derived antioxidant extracted from Canada's boreal forests, is a key ingredient in Miracle You formulations, acting as a protective barrier against harmful ultraviolet rays and free radicals.

The products also contain Japan's first cosmetic-grade organic ghee oil, an exceptionally pure form of clarified butter made with milk from grass-fed cows grazing on vast organic fields in the Netherlands.

Moist Diane's Miracle You Prism Repair range ($18.90) is now available at FairPrice, Watsons, Don Don Donki, Welcia-BHG and the Mandom Official Store on Shopee and Lazada.

WHITE RABBIT

Share a taste of nostalgia with your little ones this school holiday with the all-time favourite White Rabbit Creamy Candy - but as an ice cream.

This is the first time the official White Rabbit Ice Cream is launched in South-east Asia, after China, Australia, Canada, Germany and the US.

Rich, milky and addictive, it is created with high-quality fresh milk and single cream from Bright Dairy.

The White Rabbit Ice Cream ($12 for a box of five) is now available at 63 FairPrice supermarkets and FairPrice Online.

COMEX FESTIVAL

Singapore's largest IT and consumer electronics show will be happening online and offline from now till Sept 12. Enjoy deals from over 150 brands and 60 exhibitors including StarHub, Amex, Challenger, Atrix Dynamics, Creative, Secretlab, M1, Garmin, Courts, Dreamcore, Dynacore, Microsoft, Sennheiser, Dell and Acer during the festival period.

Exclusive Comex-Shopee partners such as Samsung, LG, Armaggeddon and Gigabyte are offering up to 80 per cent off consumer electronics products and 9.9 hot deals where you can shop online and offline during the September school break. The shop and win lucky draw is also making a comeback, featuring up to $8,000 worth of prizes to be won - with double chances for Amex card holders and StarHub users.

The popular trade-in services have also returned for consumers to convert their old devices (mobile phone, laptop and games console) into cash for their next upgrade.

Meanwhile, live stream shows will be making their appearance for the first time, with a 9.9 live show to be held on the Comex Facebook page from 7pm to 10pm, featuring offers, promotions and live demonstration sessions from Microsoft, Dreamcore, Samsung and a giveaway from PaperOne.

LUX BOTANICALS

Melt your tension away with the skincare brand's latest body wash and hand wash collection, formulated with 100 per cent natural extract of exotic flowers and botanical beauty oils. They are also free of paraben, colourant and silicone.

The body washes come in a variety of ranges with a wide selection of scents, such as the popular Glowing Skin (gardenia and honey) and Skin Detox (freesia and tea tree oil) range, which now includes anti-bacterial hand washes.

Other body wash ranges include Bright Skin (sunflower and aloe vera), Skin Renewal (fig extract and geranium oil), Skin Rebalance (bird of paradise and rosehip oil) and Youthful Skin (pomegranate and collagen).

The Lux Botanicals body washes ($7.90) are available at FairPrice, Watsons, Cold Storage, Sheng Siong, Lazada and Shopee, while the hand washes ($3.50) are available at FairPrice, Lazada and Shopee.

MILO

The limited-edition Milo van collectibles range is back by popular demand and debuting a new look in a premium gold sheen, a Singapore exclusive. The latest launch follows the success of the beverage brand's 70th anniversary celebrations last year, which featured green Milo van designs from the 1950s, 1960s, 1980s and 2011.

Now, collect the new range by purchasing the Milo 3in1 (18 sachets) or Milo Gao Siew Dai Less Sugar (15 sachets) Free Gold Mini Milo Van Collectible promotion packs ($6.50), which are now available from leading supermarkets and retailers, while stocks last.

What is more, stand a chance to win a year's supply of Milo products by participating in the Milo Go For Gold Hunt contest held on Milo Singapore's Facebook and YouTube pages.