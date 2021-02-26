Don’t miss these great buys

M1

As part of the local telco's rebranding and following the success of its One Plan You Build It - Singapore's first made-to-measure mobile offering of this nature which was launched in 2019 - M1's newest Bespoke mobile plans aim to take personalisation to greater heights.

The Bespoke Flexi, Bespoke Contract and Bespoke SIM can be customised in just three simple steps to fit every user's individual needs.

Starting from just $15.95, they will allow M1 users to have more flexibility than ever, with a choice to adjust the upfront payment amount, set balance payment period for up to 36 months as well as select the data bundle and voice minutes they need.

In addition, customers under the Bespoke Flexi and SIM plans can also adjust their base plan as often as once a month for free.

Powered by deep revolutionary changes to its technology stack, M1 is the only telco in Singapore that is able to offer this degree of personalisation to its customers.

Visit M1's online shop at shop.m1.com.sg to kick-start this whole new experience.

PHOTO: GAIN CITY

GAIN CITY

The local consumer electronics and air-conditioner retailer is partnering with Shopee to provide users with unbeatable deals during its Super Brand Day today.

Shop at shopee.sg/gaincity, where vouchers for 8 per cent off will be given from the Home Appliances category with no minimum spend and you can also get $108 vouchers off laptops costing more than $1,100.

Don't miss Gain City's live stream on Shopee Live on March 2 at 6pm, where you stand a chance to win over $300 worth of giveaways. Meanwhile, look out for Super Brand Day promo deals on televisions like the Aiwa 55-inch UHD 4k Android TV ($652, usual price $1,299), Panasonic 55-inch 4k Android TV ($827, usual price $1,699) and Philips 50-inch UHD Smart TV ($716, usual price $999).

Save on white goods too, like the Hitachi Two-Door Fridge (silver) ($781, usual price $949), Electrolux Front Load Washer ($946, usual price $1,349; with free 3kg detergent) and Midea Tumble Dryer 7kg ($394, usual price $699), and even electronics like the Asus Laptop Ryzen 7 ($1,298, usual price $1,548; with free Asus carrying case).

This will also be the best time to buy a new air-conditioner, so take your pick from the Mitsubishi System 3 Aircon ($2,943, usual price $4,018.80), Daikin System 3 Aircon ($2,759, usual price $3,646.80) and Mitsubishi System 1 Aircon ($949, usual price $1,234.80).

Prices stated are after shop vouchers are applied.

PHOTO: BOSCH

BOSCH

The German home appliance brand's latest entry-level kitchen machine, MUM Series 2 ($399 to $549), is the ideal mixer for small kitchen spaces in Singapore.

With its sleek, modern yet compact design, it fits easily in every kitchen to support home chefs with every cooking and baking task.

Its functionality also packs a punch with Bosch's exceptional motors and unique 3D Planetary Mixing technology, which allows the MUM Series 2 to mix ingredients fast and blend them together perfectly.

It is now available at the UnserHaus Experience Centre, selected retailers like Harvey Norman, Gain City and Courts, and online at bosch-home.com.sg and the Lazada Bosch Home Appliances flagship store.

PHOTO: LG

LG

Breathe fresh air with the Korean electronics giant's PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier ($229), a revolutionary device that provides optimal breathing comfort wherever you go.

To deliver this new level of personal protection, it utilises two H13 Hepa filters to prevent up to 99.95 per cent of harmful airborne matter such as viruses, bacteria and common allergens from entering the respiratory system.

This is made possible through dual fans and a patented respiratory sensor, which allows users to effortlessly breathe pure, filtered air in almost any environment.

Designed after extensive ergonomic facial analysis to fit snugly on most adult faces, it minimises air leakage around the nose and chin and is comfortable to wear for extended periods of time.

The built-in rechargeable 820mAh battery delivers up to eight hours of operation at low speed and two hours on the highest setting.

It is available through the official LG Lazada and Shopee stores as well as Courts and Best Denki.

From now till March 31, receive 30 pieces of complimentary inner cover (worth $20 each) with purchase of the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier.