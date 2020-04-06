Dressing up at home: Retailers recast spring looks amid Covid-19 lockdown

A model wears a $412.50 pink Rag & Bone blazer sold by department store operator Saks Fifth Avenue in an Instagram post March 20, 2020.

NEW YORK – Desperate to sell pricey spring looks during the coronavirus lockdown, retailers are turning to social media to show their latest styles in sombre, stay-at-home settings.

The sexy, US$298 (S$429) Reformation summer dress?

A model wears it lounging alone on her bed.

The US$148 lime green miniskirt with buttons? It looks fine next to the house plant.

Skimpy dresses, brightly-coloured jackets and mini skirts typically fly off retailers’ shelves at this time of year - but not in 2020.

Most customers are staying indoors for the foreseeable future as their medics battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The challenge for retailers, as Simon Wolfson, CEO of British fashion chain Next, recently put it: “People do not buy a new outfit to stay at home.”

“Non-essential” retailers have already closed their stores in the US and major European markets, while many are dangling discounts online.

“Here’s to less screen time and more lounging in #ragandbone’s warm-weather staples,” Saks Fifth Avenue posted on its Instagram page. The US$550 bright pink blazer is marked down to US$412.50.

Saks suggested its nearly two million followers should “chicly embrace the great indoors” in a neon orange US$395 twill romper, which eventually sold out on its website.

The department store operator also said customers should consider logging onto their virtual Zoom meetings in a puff-sleeve wool dress, theirs for US$1,880.

“Like many in our industry, we are working to tailor our marketing strategy in a way that makes sense for the current climate while continuing to support our business,” a Saks spokesman said.

“Having March wiped out, probably having April wiped out, and everybody sitting with inventory on-hand... this one hit right at the worst time” for retailers, said Ron Frasch, a former president at Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks rival Bergdorf Goodman.

“If you have reduced e-commerce, no brick-and-mortar volume and you’ve got bills to pay, it’s a very scary scenario.”

Reformation posted a photo on its Instagram page from fashion blogger Imani Randolph. At home, glass of white wine in hand, she flaunts its US$298 Ginny Dress. “Because it’s good to not wear pajamas all day,” the brand captioned the picture.

Both Saks and Reformation said their social media content was a response to customer feedback.

Revolve shared a photo on Instagram of model Camila Coelho taking a selfie in a US$130 magenta halter top. “Making cheese bread in the kitchen. I’m tired of sweats!” Coelho wrote in her caption.

Zalando, Europe’s biggest online only fashion retailer, said it had seen strong demand for activewear, leisurewear and nightwear, as well as yoga clothes and accessories, running and training outfits.

But retailers have little to no bandwidth to change course and rush out more items designed to be worn indoors.

"The reality is there’s an enormous amount of excess product in the system that’s going to have to be moved through,” said Steve Sadove, a senior adviser for Mastercard and former CEO and chairman of Saks Fifth Avenue.

“It’s going to have to be liquidated and everyone’s trying to find any way that they can to sell product now.”

Kristina V., 35, a director of digital strategy based in New York City, said she had been dressing down since the lockdown began.