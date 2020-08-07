Easy tips to turn your HDB bathroom into your spa sanctuary

Bringing nature indoors can make your bathroom more relaxing.

No time to visit the spa? Then bring the spa to you.

After all, at the end of a long day's work, there are few things better than unwinding with a long rejuvenating shower.

While space constraints mean we may not all be able to have a spectacularly luxurious bathroom, it doesn't mean our private space shouldn't be any less relaxing.

Follow these simple, affordable tips to create a spa-like experience in your Housing Board bathroom.

Roll up your towels (and replace old ones)

The best spas offer robes and towels that envelope you in a soft embrace, so replace old and stiff ones with new, fluffy ones.

Make sure to roll them up and display them neatly for that quintessential spa vibe.

Opt for bamboo fibre towels, which are also anti-microbial and anti-fungal, so you can worry less about bacteria build-up.

Freshen up with fragrance

Nix unpleasant odours, which don't always come from the toilet bowl.

Other culprits include damp towels, floor mats, tiles with grout and unemptied waste bins.

Make your bathroom smell good again with natural essential oils or reed diffusers.

Curate a display of your favourite bath essentials

Your bathroom spa isn't complete without a delicious array of bath products, from aromatic soaps to luxurious bath bombs, body butters and scrubs.

Corral them into a stylish caddy or basket and enjoy your bath time ritual.

Lay out a plush bath mat

For even more comfort, step out of the shower and onto a memory foam bath mat - or fluffy slippers, if you prefer.

Consider getting a rain shower

For total relaxation, replace your regular showerhead with a sleek rain shower that stimulates the heavenly sensation of falling rain.

Stay organised with woven baskets

A touch of wicker or rattan is visually appealing and reminds you instantly of laid-back resort holidays.

Storing toilet rolls, robes and other toiletries in naturally woven baskets is a chic way to declutter, because a messy bathroom only creates more stress.

Exfoliate with ease

Cleanse and massage your body simultaneously with a body massage brush that helps you clean difficult-to-reach areas like your back (especially if you have back acne), as well as exfoliate your feet.

Give yourself a foot bath

Need a massage for aching soles?

Consider getting a foldable foot massage basin with four built-in acupressure wheel beads to stimulate blood circulation and relieve pain.

It even doubles up as a container for soaking or washing laundry, and can be easily collapsed and stowed away when not in use.

Enhance with warm lighting

The soft, flickering glow of candlelight never fails to instil a sense of peace and calm.

But if tealights seem a bit too precarious to have in the bathroom, consider fake LED ones that look like the real deal - flickering effect included.

Place them in a corner of your bathroom or vanity shelf.

And as there is no real fire involved, they are safe for use around children and pets.

Add an orchid

Bringing nature in can be very relaxing.

Potted orchids are a good and affordable choice as they are very hardy and can survive humid climates, making them perfect for bathrooms and spas.