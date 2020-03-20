Easy ways to save on water and electricity bills at home

Save water as much as you can - do not leave the tap running unnecessarily.

Choose front-load instead of top-load washers

Front-load washers are designed to continuously lift and drop your clothes from and into water, much like handwashing.

Top-loaders, on the other hand, fully submerge clothes in water during the wash cycle, and so require more water than front-loaders.

If you're worried you might miss out on washing some items after starting your front-load washer, there is now a solution with Samsung's innovative AddWash feature that lets you add clothes even during mid-cycle.

Consolidate your laundry

Conserve water and energy by running full loads for each cycle. If for some reason you do need to run a smaller load, turn on the washer's "small load" or "eco" setting, which uses less water and electricity.

Invest in an efficient rain shower head

A fancy rain shower adds a touch of luxury to your bathroom but its voluminous stream of water increases the likelihood of higher water usage.

If a rain shower is at the top of your dream home wish list, get your bathroom outfitted with one that is water-efficient, like Hansgrohe's Crometta Overhead Shower 160 1jet EcoSmart 9l/min. It injects air into the water stream for a heavier spray without actually requiring as much water.

Consider a water-efficient WC

When purchasing a new WC, consider investing in one that has a built-in sink. The sink uses clean water that is meant to fill the toilet cistern, so you can save water when washing your hands.

Other ways to save water as much as you can

Start by using a mug when you brush your teeth so you do not leave the tap running, and watering your plants with water you used to wash rice.

Use heat reflective paints

Can't take the heat? Make the switch to a heat reflective paint, like the Dulux Weathershield KeepCool exterior paint. It is designed to reflect a significant portion of solar radiation off building exteriors, which reduces heat build-up in its interior. In turn, it diminishes the power consumption of your air conditioning unit as well as carbon dioxide emissions. Also use low- or zero-VOC (volatile organic compounds that release harmful gases) paints.

Install solar films in your windows

There are a number of benefits to installing specialised solar films in your windows. These films are designed to evenly disperse natural light and reduce the effects of the sun, including the reduction of ultraviolet rays and glare, and bringing down the heat. They also help keep furnishings from fading.

Use curtains and blinds to reduce heat

Another way to keep your home cool is by installing blinds and curtains, and keeping them closed during the day when you are out. The Altex SecureZip smart blinds ensure no gap between the fabric and its side channels for extra protection against UV rays and glare, and is ideal for outdoor spaces like the balcony or patio.

Place your fan at the right spot

If you are renovating your home, position your fans strategically for better ventilation and airflow. Good ventilation means that fresh air circulates in your home, distributing heat evenly and reducing the need for air conditioning.

Ensure your ceiling fan is spinning the right way

And speaking of fans, check the direction of your ceiling fan - to get a direct downward draft, your fan should be spinning counterclockwise as you look up at it. This pulls the cooler air down

This article was first published in Home & Decor Singapore (homeanddecor.com.sg)