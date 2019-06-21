Eat, drink and be merry

GAIN CITY

On June 29 and 30, new home owners are invited to discover just how their dream home can look like at the local consumer electronics retailer's Big Weekends - Homes Larger Than Life event.

Taking place from 12pm to 6pm and located within the Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut, the existing event space will play host to an Experience Centre by Rezt & Relax Interior with three furnished mock-ups of three-, four- and five-room Built-To-Order (BTO) flats have been scaled and made to look and feel exactly like new Housing Board flats.

It allows visitors to consult local interior designers, touch and feel home appliances and furniture, and even get a close-up look at different types of tile designs.

Local singer-songwriter Ling Kai and film director Randy Ang count themselves as fans of Big Weekends, and Gain City incorporated all the requirements set by the couple and transformed their decades-old flat into a condominium-like, Nordic-look home.

Shoppers who sign up for this group buy event (register at gaincity.com/bigweekendssignup) will receive one-year Great Eastern HomeGR8 Essential Plan vouchers.

For American Express card members, enjoy $300 off when you spend a minimum of $4,000 via Pay Small, an instalment plan by American Express.

IKEA

The Swedish furniture retailer has launched a limited-edition Fornyard collection with Craig Redman, the creator of cartoon Darcel Disappoints, that uses colours and patterns to celebrate fun and design.

Expect statement pieces such as the Fornyard LED work lamp ($89), which features a pop of Colette blue combined with the eccentricity of Darcel Disappoints and boasts wireless charging for compatible devices.

For a more toned-down aesthetic, the Fornyard side table ($149) is versatile, functioning as a bedside table, portable snack pantry and serving trolley.

The collection is now available at Ikea Alexandra and Ikea Tampines.

QUAYSIDE ISLE @ SENTOSA COVE

As part of the ongoing Pokemon Carnival at Sentosa Cove, the upscale waterfront precinct is holding meet-and-greet sessions with Pikachu today, Sunday and on June 25, 27 and 29.

Snap a photo with the beloved Pokemon at Quayside Isle, Fountain Plaza, at 7pm or 8.15pm on those dates.

Visitors can also enjoy Illuminate by the Marina, a light display with an interactive light arch, from 7pm to 9pm nightly, or savour signature dishes at outlets such as Greenwood Fish Market, Mykonos On The Bay, Two Chefs Bar, Gin Khao Bistro and SolePomodoro Trattoria Pizzeria.

FUNAN

After undergoing a three-year redevelopment, it is making its anticipated return on June 28.

Opening at 11.30am, the first 300 shoppers with a minimum spend of $50 will receive a goodie bag with an eVoucher that can be converted into a CapitaVoucher worth up to $100.

Offering a synergistic combination of retail, office and serviced residence components, experiential and activity-based retail will take centre stage at the shopping mall.

It aims to inspire play, learning, creativity and connection with more than 180 brands clustered round six passion themes - Tech, Craft, Play, Fit, Chic and Taste. Of these, around 30 per cent are new-to-market brands, new concept stores or flagships.

Reinforcing Funan's position as a showcase for local talent, more than 60 per cent of the brands originate from Singapore.

Dyson will unveil its first standalone store, and Britain's renowned folding bike manufacturer Brompton Junction will debut its South-east Asia flagship store.

You can also experience Golden Village's latest seven-screen multiplex, which will feature two new seating concepts (Deluxe Plus and Gold Class Express).

FairPrice Finest will introduce the latest version of its digital shopping experience, where customers can easily shop and pay through their phones, while Kopitiam will launch its latest concept KOPItech, where patrons can place their orders via one of the 17 self-service kiosks or through the Facebook messaging app.

Funan's Tree of Life is the centrepiece of the development and the heart of its co-retailing concept, where new retail pop-ups will be launched regularly. Extending from the base of the Tree of Life at Basement 2 to Level 1 is Climb Central, which is operating the highest climbing facility in Singapore's Civic District.

YUMMY FOOD EXPO 2019

The fifth edition of the event is back at Singapore Expo Hall 5 from June 27 to 30, 11am to 10pm. Admission is free.

Visitors can look forward to more than 1,000 food and beverage products from over 150 exhibitors, super deals from home-grown brands such as Bee Cheng Hiang, and new delicacies such as red beetroot coffee, lobster nasi lemak and salted egg waffle.

There will also be a daily baking demo by SSA Culinary Institute, which sees a chef sharing recipes for Upside-Down Chocolate Cake and Olive Oil Cake with Honey Syrup.

BEERFEST ASIA 2019

Blue Moon, Brewlander, Brooklyn, Draft Denmark, Asia Pacific Breweries, Little Creatures, Polanin and Epicurean Nomads are just some of the breweries, including a record 10 craft brands from Singapore, that will be showcasing over 600 beers at the event.

Held at the Marina Promenade from June 27 to 30 and themed Launching into the Beer Future, look forward to over 150 innovative flavours and brews such as the Heineken 0.0, Mala Xiang Jiu and Hibiscus Blueberry Mead.

Tickets from $20 (inclusive of one beer) are on sale at www.beerfestasia.com.