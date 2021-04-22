Eco-friendly shopping at Harvey Norman's first Go Green Sale

Some of the climate-friendly electrical appliances at Harvey Norman that you can get rebates on.

Be an environmentally conscious shopper at the first Go Green Sale at all Harvey Norman stores and harveynorman.com.sg, starting today till April 28.

Receive green rebates of up to $200 Harvey Norman vouchers with every $1,000 spent in a single sales order transaction.

For instance, score $100 Harvey Norman vouchers (capped at $300) for eco-friendly IT purchases and $200 Harvey Norman vouchers (capped at $600) for climate-friendly electrical appliances.

Additionally, get up to $500 off when you trade in your computer.

Meanwhile, look out for special deals on green products.

For instance, the Sony 49-inch 4K Android TV, which has a 4 ticks energy efficiency rating, is now going for $1,139 (check in-store for special price, usual price $1,359; with free wall bracket and installation worth $159).

Save $364 on the Electrolux 421L Fridge with a 3 ticks energy rating ($1,195, usual price $1,559) and save $100 on the Karcher Premium Easyfix Steam Cleaner ($398, usual price $498; get $50 off with trade-in of any vacuum).

Lastly, purchase the Microsoft Surface Go 2 - which gives you up to 10 hours of battery life based on typical Surface device usage - at $828 (usual price $868), the power-saving Logitech Wireless Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard at $129 (usual price $159) and the JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Eco Edition made from 90 per cent recycled plastic at $135 (usual price $179).

As one of the participating merchants in the National Environment Agency's Climate-Friendly Households Programme, eligible households can use their $150 e-Vouchers to purchase an energy-efficient fridge at Harvey Norman.

Zero per cent interest instalment payment plans are available with minimum spend of $500 charged to major banks credit cards.

Exclusively for UOB card members, get a free $20 return voucher with minimum spend of $800 in a single sales order transaction (limited to the first 1,000 redemptions).

Shoppers also stand to win a Nippon Paint Painting Service Package (worth $1,600) or Le Creuset Cookware Set (worth $1,500) with minimum spend of $100 in a single sales order transaction, with the lucky draw ending on April 25.