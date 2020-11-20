Embark on quest for convenience at FairPrice Finest@Le Quest

FairPrice Finest@Le Quest is the second Finest outlet to have cut-on- demand services for customers.

Shoppers on a quest for ultimate convenience can make their way to FairPrice Finest's newest store at the Le Quest condominium complex in Bukit Batok.

Catering to young couples and families and located in a Build-To-Order neighbourhood, the 14,000 sq ft supermarket at 4 Bukit Batok Street 41 #01-91/92 held its grand opening yesterday and is the second Finest outlet to offer cut-on-demand services.

Staff are trained to prepare 14 types of vegetables, and customers can choose how they would like them to be cut, thus saving on meal prep time.

Finest@Le Quest also offers ready-to-cook meals packed in convenient bags.

Expanding on Finest's recently launched concierge service, it offers free delivery for purchases above $79 to addresses within 500m, such as West Edge, West Ridges, West Rock, West Quarry and West Plains @ Bukit Batok.

There is also free islandwide delivery with a minimum purchase of $200.

As its target demographic tends to advocate healthy living and environmentally friendly products, Finest@Le Quest stocks products such as vegetarian meat, Impossible Foods, soap nut soaps and Lilo premium food powders.

It has also partnered with Swissbake to cater to a younger crowd who prefer quality artisanal baked goods.

Ms Elaine Heng, FairPrice Group's chief executive of retail business, told The New Paper: "We seek to understand the shopping missions of each customer and curate our stores according to those needs."

Ms Emily Chong, a 33-year-old housewife, who took a five-minute walk to Finest@Le Quest, said: "Though Sheng Siong is nearer, there are some things that I can get only at Finest. There are a lot more choices here as the store is quite big." - CLARISS CHIA