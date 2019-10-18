End week with a bang

IKEA

The Swedish furniture retailer has launched Hantverk (handicraft in Swedish), a handmade collection of baskets, ceramics, textiles and more by artisans in Thailand, India and Jordan.

Inspired by Scandinavian design, each creation tells the story of a successful collaboration and of life-changing new opportunities. By teaming up with social entrepreneurs, Ikea contributes to creating jobs for people who need them.

The limited-edition Hantverk collection ($12.90 to $39) is now available at Ikea stores and online, while stocks last.

AMK HUB

This month, the shopping mall brings a slice of Little India to celebrate the ethnic culture of Hindus in Singapore.

From now to Oct 27, welcome the Festival of Lights with friends and family with dazzling multicoloured light displays, a Deepavali Bazaar at the Level 1 main entrance, cultural dance performances by North and South Indian dancers (tomorrow and Sunday, 1pm and 5pm) and rangoli workshops (tomorrow and Sunday, 12pm to 6pm).

NERF ACTION XPERIENCE

Kingsmen Creatives, the leading communication design and production group in the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the US, has launched the world's first Nerf Action Xperience (NAX) in Marina Square.

The arena, in partnership with global play and entertainment company Hasbro, spans over 18,000 sq ft and houses four activity zones - Compete, Conquer, Challenge and Create - themed after extreme natural environments for players aged three and up.

Each zone is designed to enhance skill sets, identify personal strengths and build individual confidence.

The arena is open daily from 10am to 10pm to single players and groups, with four rooms available for event bookings. Ticket prices range from $19 to $260.

It will also retail exclusive made-for-Singapore Nerf blasters and merchandise.

OKTOBERFEST ASIA 2019

The seventh edition of the festival will be held in a specially built, fully air-conditioned Oktoberfest Marquee at Tan Tye Place (the field beside Liang Court) today and tomorrow, 6pm to midnight.

Expect a variety of free flow beers from Bavarian breweries such as Paulaner Brauhaus and Erdinger Weissbrau, special Oktoberfest Buffet Menu for VIP festival-goers and entertainment from the Rock Oompahs from Germany.

The whole family can join in the fun tomorrow from 11am to 5pm, with bouncy castles and other fringe activities.

Tickets are $85 and available from www.hapz.com/festivals/oktoberfest-2019-tickets

A separate entry pass is required for entry before 5pm, with beer and food available for purchase.