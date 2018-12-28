End the year with a bang with these events

GAIN CITY

Enjoy even bigger savings at the local consumer electronics and IT retailer's Year End Shopping Adventure@Expo from 11am to 10pm, today to Sunday, at Singapore Expo Hall 6B and the Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut.

Snag the best deals and bargains from the extensive range of air-conditioners, home appliances, electronics and IT products from leading brands such as Samsung, LG, Sharp, Sony, Hitachi, Philips, Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Asus.

Daily specials include a two-door fridge (220L) ($339), 7kg washer ($239), 49" LG FHD Smart TV ($549), 11" laptop ($199), robotic vacuum cleaner ($99), 2100W induction cooker ($99), 5L Yuanyang steamboat ($38), garment steamer ($39) and 2-slice bread toaster ($9), while stocks last.

Safra card members simply need to flash their membership cards to enjoy exclusive products at unbelievable prices.

The final reward for the shopping adventure is a Volkswagen Beetle.

Spend $100 to be entitled to a chance at the grand lucky draw in February.

CLARKE QUAY

Unleash your inner child at Clarke Quay's free annual New Year's Eve Countdown held at Clarke Quay's Fountain Square from 9pm.

It is hosted by local DJs Gerald Koh and Kimberly Wang and features performances by local band Shirlyn & The UnXpected.

This year's NYE's block party theme PLAY will see specially constructed three-dimensional solid-shaped play block structures designed to bring a fun and imaginative playground element to the party, which will be repeated all around Clarke Quay at various bars and clubs along the Singapore River, Tan Tye Place and Read Bridge.

Look out, too, for the a pedal-powered LED wall that lights up the harder you pedal, roaming, dancing green "toy soldiers" and the Unicorn Parade featuring 3m-tall unicorn mascots.

SINGPOST

SingPost has launched a limited edition travel collection in partnership with Japanese-inspired lifestyle brand tokidoki ($39.90 to $75.90).

It comprises five different travel accessories in a fabric montage of iconic tokidoki characters, including Zip and Cody, the first postman-related characters designed exclusively for SingPost by tokidoki.

The items include a foldable bag with pouch, a set of three travel pouches, a set of three luggage organisers, travel wallet and neck pillow, and are available at the Philatelic Store@General Post Office, SingPost Centre and SingPost's online store.

FLUIMUCIL

With December to February being the peak season for influenza, the phlegm-buster provides effective non-drowsy relief from cough or flu.

It is safe for both adults and children over the age of two, and can now be purchased without a doctor's prescription or visiting a pharmacist.

It comes in the form of effervescent tablets in 600mg dosages ($14.50 for 10 tablets) for adults and dissolvable granules in 100mg dosages ($19 for 30 sachets) for kids.

Fluimucil is now available at all major retailers and healthcare stores, including Guardian, Watsons and Unity.

ONE FABER GROUP

Ring in the new year at the only hilltop where revellers get to count down to 2019 at 100m above sea level with a panoramic view of the Harbourfront and Sentosa Island.

Be enthralled with an enchanted forest theme at Faber Peak, and enjoy Dec 31 festive menus curated by Executive Chef Kenny Yeo at Arbora or Dusk Restaurant & Bar.

Have a romantic Cable Car Sky Dining experience or take your celebration to the next level with a Celebration Cabin ($498++) for six and watch the fireworks up in the air.

There's also no better time to purchase the new card-less Faber Licence ($39 per person, $135 for family of four). The digital annual membership programme offers value for leisure-seekers with benefits like unlimited cable car rides, dining, shopping and entertainment privileges and discounted staycations all year round.

There are welcome gifts worth over $35 for every sign up and 50 per cent off membership renewal until Dec 31.

CITY SQUARE MALL

With its vision of being the leading eco-friendly family mall in Singapore, City Square Mall was conceptualised with environmental sustainability in mind, from the construction process to its building features, with 80 per cent of the materials used for this year's Christmas decorations being recycled from previous years.

It has also decked out its City Green urban park with a Starlight Garden, boasting a massive display of 300,000 LED lights that illuminate over 40,000 sq ft, every 30 minutes from 7pm to 10pm till Dec 30.

Explore a tunnel of stars and gather under the immersive visual display of lights and music to witness a stunning six-minute light show.

Shoppers can continue to feel the magic of Christmas there with falling 'snowy' foam every night (8.15pm and 9.15pm) and enjoy a variety of outdoor carnival rides from 1pm to 10pm till Dec 30.

SENTOSA

Back for the 12th year and kicking off at 6pm on Dec 31, this year's DJ line-up of the Siloso Beach Party will take the countdown to the next level with EDM stars Jay Hardway, YouKeep and Kaylova.

Partygoers can expect 12 hours of non-stop fun with spectacular fireworks, a huge foam zone and electrifying music.

Online purchase of standard tickets at $68 will be available till 4pm on Dec 31. Thereafter, tickets can still be purchased over the counter at the same price.

Those buying a bundle of four tickets will enjoy 20 per cent off advance standard tickets from now till Dec 31.

LAVO SINGAPORE

The Italian restaurant and rooftop bar at Marina Bay Sands is rolling out the Ultimate NYE Soiree Pre-Party on Dec 29 from 10pm, where DJs will spin 80s and 90s anthems all night. Admission is $20 after 12am.

On New Year's Eve, revellers can catch the fireworks display across Marina Bay at the stroke of midnight at Lavo's countdown celebrations from 10.30pm to 1.30am, complete with free flow of champagne, wine and spirits, as well as an Italian buffet spread with seafood and signatures like Lavo's famous meatball ($288++).