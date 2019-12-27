End the year with a shopping spree

GAIN CITY

Start 2020 with a bang and spruce up your home with new deals, packages and bundles across Gain City's home appliances range at the Gain City Carnival, taking place at the open field outside Tampines MRT tomorrow and Sunday, 11am to 10pm.

It is the last weekend of 2019 so everything must be cleared.

This weekend also marks the local consumer electronics retailer's last trade-in event of the year.

This exclusive two-day event lets you turn the home appliances you have into the ones you want.

Enjoy great trade-in value when you trade up, receiving up to $750 for old washers, $1,200 for fridges, $1,900 for TVs and more.

Limited stocks are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

NEW MOON

With limited supply due to global climate change, it is never too early to get your hands on the best-selling local abalone brand's rare New Zealand Abalone ahead of Chinese New Year.

Wild caught using sustainable government-regulated methods, it has a firm texture and superior taste with a strong umami flavour that packs a punch in any cuisine.

The precious and rare high-energy food is prepared with New Moon's signature recipe of more than 60 years. Being freshly canned, it comes ready to eat and boasts richness in proteins and vitamins while being low in carbohydrates, fats and cholesterol.

New Moon's New Zealand Abalone ($45.80) is halal-certified and now available at supermarkets, petrol marts, convenience stores, departmental stores and pharmacies.

CLARKE QUAY

Get the party going and ring in the New Year at Clarke Quay's 2020 Countdown Party at the Fountain Square on Dec 31 from 8.30pm. Admission is free.

For this year's Vision theme, expect eye-opening LED visuals and decorations that will transform according to the music, as well as mesmerising optical displays.

Make your way to Clarke Quay via Tan Tye Place and be drawn into a world where a 3D 2020 photo backdrop awaits those looking to capture Insta-worthy pictures.

Back by popular demand for a third time, local band Shirlyn + The UnXpected will create a rousing atmosphere with their electrifying brand of rock and pop.

Together with radio DJs and returning show hosts for the night Kimberly Wang and Gerald Koh, they will lead partygoers through stage games, lucky draws and entertainment all the way past midnight.

COURTS

The local furniture retailer has curated a list of products designed to help you stick to your resolutions this 2020, now available at Courts' 14 stores islandwide and online.

If your goal is to get fit, the Huawei Watch GT2 Sport ($268) is your professional companion for indoor and outdoor activities. It tracks your workouts with precise positioning systems and monitors your heart rate with the accurate TruSeen 3.5 technology to give professional advice after your exercises.

Those pursuing a healthy lifestyle need look no further than the Bedgear M1X Mattress ($2,799), which has layers of breathable fills wrapped in temperature-regulating fabrics that ensure you are kept cool all night long for uninterrupted sleep.

Lastly, get organised with the Sonos One Smart Speaker ($299), now equipped with Google Assistant for brilliant sound at your service. It offers all the assistance of a smart speaker to manage everyday tasks, control your music, get answers to questions and more.

DOWNTOWN EAST

After a nine-year hiatus, the lifestyle destination revives its New Year's Eve countdown bash at indoor venue D'Marquee on Dec 31, promising a night of electronic dance music headlined by Dutch DJ Brooks starting from 9pm.

Visitors can also look forward to family-friendly activities like an Arcade Arena, live performances, free giveaways and pop-up F&B offerings.

Register by today at bit.ly/DowntownEastCountdown2020 for your free tickets to the event, which begins at 6pm till late.

Downtown East is also hosting a free outdoor movie screening of the 2018 sci-fi action flick Pacific Rim: Uprising at Open Plaza 2 tomorrow at 7.30pm, where viewers will enjoy free-flow popcorn.

What's more, fans of Daiso Japan can now shop at its newly-opened 7,000 sq ft premium store Threeppy, the first to be located in the suburb and a bargain hunter's paradise with items priced from $5.80. It joins the new 10,000 sq ft store Mr D.I.Y., Malaysia's largest home improvement retailer.

PRIME SUPERMARKET

The local supermarket chain is expanding its Doing Our Part reduce, reuse and recycle initiative to include all Prime Food & Grocer and Mahota outlets for three months, starting from February.

Customers who require plastic bags will be charged 10 cents for each transaction. Those who bring their own bag but need an extra bag will not be charged.

Proceeds of the collection will go towards sponsorship of community building and environmental causes.

In addition, a campaign roadshow happening in January and involving selected outlets will see reusable bags given out to customers who make any purchase above $20 at these outlets.

This initiative will continue during the launch in February at participating outlets like Prime Food & Grocer at Buangkok Mall, Century Square, Yishun Blossom Spring as well as Mahota Food in French Road.

Prime Supermarket targets to fully roll it out to all stores by September 2020.

The Australian furniture and electronic appliances retailer has added a collection of quality leather sofas at an entry level price of $1,299.

Featuring a contemporary and timeless look coupled with the feel of soft and buttery quality leather on skin, the collection has more than 30 leather colours choose from.

The sofas will take you to the height of relaxation, being designed with adjustable headrests to provide the most comfortable position and support for your head and neck.

The lumbar support also cradles your back and reduces fatigue.

Alternatively, Harvey Norman's Metallico Steel Frame sofa range (from $899) uses fully welded galvanised sturdy steel frames that give added precision, strength and durability. Steel core woodgrain legs also provide stable foundation to the sofa.

The craftsmanship guarantees to last a lifetime - perfect for households with children or pets. It is also fully wrapped in soft fibre top and sandwiched with super soft PU foam comfort layer.

Both sofa ranges are now available at the Harvey Norman Millenia Walk flagship store. Order now for delivery before Chinese New Year.