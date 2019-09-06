Enjoy better sleep with Ikea’s latest offerings

Ikea's latest catalogue features ways to breathe new life into living spaces with just a handful of items.

Ikea is continuing to focus on the bedroom as the main highlight of the home, as seen in its new catalogue launched yesterday.

In a recent YouGov study, it was noted that four in 10 Singaporeans get less than seven hours of sleep regularly.

With the lack of sleep linked to decreased productivity and poor immunity, the Swedish furniture retailer hopes shoppers can draw inspiration from the catalogue to turn their bedrooms into restful havens.

With at least half of the respondents in Ikea's 2018 Life At Home Report spending most of their time in the bedroom, the catalogue's focus on easy to follow, comfortable and affordable bedroom solutions is timely. Mr Mike King, Ikea South-east Asia's deputy managing director, told The New Paper: "It is a hot topic right now with all the reports around sleep deprivation and we want the bedroom to be a space where one can unplug and be rid of all distractions."

The latest products include the Strandtrift curtains ($39.90), Tokabo table lamp ($9.90), Nikkeby clothes rack ($79), Svallet work lamp ($5.90) and Klockranka cushion cover ($7.90).

The report also revealed that over a third of Singaporeans do not refresh their home furnishings to suit their changing needs, and so a key feature of the catalogue shows how customers can breathe new life into old spaces with just a handful of items.

It also showcases six different homes that are created based on universal, core emotional needs related to homes, covering elements like comfort, security, ownership and privacy.

The remaining three 2020 catalogues will be out in November, February and May. In addition, Ikea is going all out to drive the LED changeover by lowering the prices of 14 bulbs across the Ikea Ryet and Ledare range by 33 per cent, making them among the lowest priced LED bulbs in the market (from $3.90 a pair).

Customers can view Ikea's new catalogue by browsing in-store copies at the Ikea Alexandra and Tampines stores or visiting ikea.sg/catalogue. They will also be distributed to most homes across Singapore.