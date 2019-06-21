Enjoy bigger deals, extra goodies at GSS with GoSpree app

Want to get more bang for your buck during GSS: Experience Singapore?

This year's edition comes with more platforms to maximise savings and earn discounts on a shopping spree.

The GoSpree app is the Singapore Retailers Association's e-coupon app that allows shoppers to browse for deals and exclusive offers all year round.

Take advantage of special incentives and extra goodies, receive shopping recommendations, plan shopping trips, make wish lists and be the first to know about a new discount.

You will even receive personalised e-coupon promotions from preferred retailers on the go.

Visitors have special access to the GoSpree Passport that contains exclusive deals and offers.

They are delivered to the eWallet of 2,000 tourists from Indonesia and India who have confirmed their holiday in Singapore from today to July 28. A similar collection of deals will also be sent to tourists from China through a WeChat mini-programme.

And everyone should pen down July 7 on their calendar. Dubbed GST Absorbed Day, shoppers will save even more with an additional 7 per cent off on products. Participating retailers will absorb the goods and services tax that day.

Shoppers can drop by Under Armour at Orchard Central, where they may undergo a Test of Will Fitness challenge by performing a one-minute kettlebell curl. Winners walk away with a $10 Under Armour voucher.

While perusing the GSS pop-up stores in Orchard Road, keep in mind that spending a minimum of $100 on the same day combined lets you redeem an exclusive tote bag (worth $25), limited to the first 3,000 shoppers and capped at one redemption a shopper each day.

And every Friday during the GSS: Experience Singapore period, shops will have additional deals across retail, dining and lifestyle sectors. These include one-for-one flash deals, storewide discounts of up to 80 per cent and complimentary gifts upon purchase of sale items.

Selected stores will also extend their opening hours, letting shopaholics get their fix as early as 7am and night owls catch a deal at 2am.

There will be free lunches on Fridays as well, so you can look forward to complimentary meals and in-store services such as taxi rides.

For more information, visit https://gss.sra.org.sg.