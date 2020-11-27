Enjoy Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals and rewards at Paragon

Experience a touch of glamour at Paragon this Christmas with its glistening 12m-tall Christmas tree at the entrance and the dazzling crystal chandeliers at the indoor atriums.

Indulge in retail therapy with Paragon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals and rewards from now till Monday.

Paragon Club members will receive 50 bonus points with a minimum spend of $500, which can be redeemed at the concierge on Level 1 (limited to the first 100 members per day).

Fantastic offers are also up for grabs during these four days, from 1-for-1 deals to 50 per cent off and more on your favourite retail and F&B brands.

From now till Dec 25, redeem exclusively designed wrapping papers and gift cards when you spend a minimum of $100 in a single receipt.

Plus, enjoy a special chocolate indulgence from Venchi with a minimum spend of $1,000 (Paragon Club members receive an additional $10 SPH Malls e-voucher), or adorn your home with an exquisite gift set from Daum or Lalique with a minimum spend of $5,000 (Paragon Club members receive an additional $50 SPH Malls e-voucher).

Charge a minimum of $300 to your Mastercard from now till Dec 24 and get rewarded with $30 SPH Malls vouchers.

What's more, experience a touch of glamour at Paragon this Christmas with its glistening 12m-tall Christmas tree, inspired by The Great Gatsby, at the entrance and the dazzling crystal chandeliers at the indoor atriums.

Other SPH Malls are also going all out to reward shoppers with prizes this holiday season.

At The Seletar Mall, snag a $5 SPH Malls voucher when you spend a minimum of $80 (excluding FairPrice Finest receipts) and receive an additional sweet treat when you spend from 6pm to 9.30pm on weekdays, from Tuesday to Dec 27.

You also stand a chance to win an LG 55-inch NanoCell 4K TV worth more than $2,000 at the Jolly Christmas Draw when you spend a minimum of $100 ($150 including FairPrice Finest receipts). There is more than $8,000 worth of prizes to be won.

The little ones and families will also be thrilled to take a photo at Sir Little & Friends' Playground at the Level 1 Atrium.

Over at The Clementi Mall, receive a $5 SPH Malls voucher when you spend a minimum of $100 ($120 for FairPrice Finest receipts) from now till Dec 24.

Stand a chance to win vouchers worth $500 with every $30 spent as part of the Joyous Christmas Lucky Draw, or vouchers worth $50 when you take a photo at the Christmas Centrepiece on Level 3 and share your best Christmas moments on Facebook by tagging The Clementi Mall.

Visit www.theclementimall.com/happenings-season-of-love-peace-joy for more information.

Lastly, from now till Feb 14 at The Rail Mall, enjoy 10 per cent cashback at participating stores when you pay with FavePay, capped at $10 per transaction.

Cashback earned is valid for three months. Visit www.railmall.com.sg for the participating stores.