Enjoy discounts and win prizes with these eats

WHATIF FOODS

The local food company's ongoing Rejuvenate Yourself Contest offers shoppers a chance to win the grand prize of a two-night staycation for two adults and one child at Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa, Singapore (worth $1,200).

Other prizes include $200 vouchers for Chi, The Spa at the same hotel, as well as $30 FairPrice vouchers.

Simply purchase a box of WhatIF Noodles in a single receipt at FairPrice Finest and submit the most creative answer to: "What do you like about WhatIF Noodles?" at www.whatif-foods.com/pages/noods-to-win

The contest ends Aug 31.

CRUSTY'S SINGAPORE

The home-grown snack-maker with a selection of ready-to-eat gourmet snacks such as fish skin crisps, popcorns, potato chips and soy skin crisps has joined forces with Singapore crab-flavoured surimi specialist DoDo Seafood Treats for the new Fortune Crabstick Crisps.

These classic golden bites are made with the finest quality crabsticks from DoDo, infused with Crusty's signature aromatics and spices.

They come in two new flavours - Salted Egg and Hot & Tangy.

The Fortune Crabstick Crisps ($6.80) are now available at selected FairPrice and Cheers outlets as well as Sheng Siong and Prime supermarkets.

GOLDEN EAGLE

The rice brand's products are harvested from rice grown in the north-eastern region of Thailand, which is best for rice planting due to the ideal climatic conditions and fertile soil.

The rice is selected from the best quality Thai Hom Mali rice and is 100 per cent whole kernel. High in fibre and rich in vitamins for overall health and well-being, Golden Eagle Brown Rice has the nutrient-rich coating of bran intact as it is unpolished. When cooked, it has a nice fragrance, a nutty taste and is delicious with a chewy texture.

The rice is also vacuum-treated to prevent weevils and retain its freshness.

From now till Aug 31, enjoy deals of up to 25 per cent on Golden Eagle's Fresh Brown Jasmine Rice (5kg, 1kg and 700g), Fresh Red Brown Rice (5kg and 700g) and Thai Jasmine Rice + Brown Jasmine Rice (2kg), which are available from FairPrice Online, Prime, Sheng Siong and RedMart.