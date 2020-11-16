Enjoy early Black Friday bargains at Gain City

Black Friday comes early to Gain City. The local consumer electronics and air-conditioner retailer will be expanding its Black Friday Deals For Days sale over three separate events held over two weeks, leading up to the official day on Nov 27.

To kick things off, catch the three-day Black Friday Preview Deals from Nov 18 to 20 at all Gain City showrooms and gaincity.com

Exclusive daily top deals you won't want to miss include:

Air-con - Get up to $600 in Gain City vouchers for free with purchase of air-cons that are System 2 and above

TVs and soundbars - Second item at 50 per cent off

Fridges, washers, dryers, hoods and hobs - Free $50 grocery vouchers with every $500 spend

Laptops and desktops - 10 per cent off with minimum spend of $1,000 (selected brands only)

Bedding and furnishing (available at Gain City Megastore@ Sungei Kadut) - Gifts with minimum purchase

Terms and conditions apply.

Keep a lookout for early Black Friday deals on the Oppo A53 Smartphone 6.5-inch ($299, usual price $329), Toshiba 9kg Top Load 3 Ticks ($549, usual price $749; plus free $50 grocery voucher) and Mitsubishi 2-Door Fridge 560-litre 3 Ticks Inverter ($1,549, usual price $1749; plus free $150 grocery voucher).

There are also Sony/Sonos combo deals to be rolled out.

Grab the Sony True Wireless Earbuds and Sonos Multi Room Speaker Play 5 Gen2 pairing for just $848 (usual price $1,148), or the Sony True Wireless Earbuds and Sonos Wireless Speaker Sonos One pairing for $458 (usual price $678).

The best Black Friday tech deals are also up for grabs.

The Samsung 55-inch QLED Smart TV 4 Ticks plus Samsung 3.1.2CH Soundbar are packaged together at just $2,328 (usual price $3,498), while the Samsung Tablet Tab A 8-inch 32+2GB is going for $185 (usual price $298) and the Lenovo Tablet 10.3-inch in Grey is on sale at $299 (usual price $499).

All Gain City showrooms will open at 11am on Black Friday in-store event days.

For more information on Gain City's Black Friday Deals For Days sale, visit its Facebook page (@likegaincity).