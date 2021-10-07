Enjoy exclusive deals on these award-winning brands with FairPrice

The FairPrice Group celebrated its suppliers and partners during the annual FairPrice Partners Excellence Awards (FPEA) ceremony that takes place virtually today, with this year's theme being Celebrating Resilience.

A total of 168 awards are being given out, with 10 new categories added.

A new consumer component of the FPEA was also launched in the form of the People's Choice Award.

With over 90 brand nominees and only 20 winners, the results were determined entirely by customers through online voting, which closed on Oct 3.

FairPrice shoppers voted for their favourite brands under four categories - Fresh, Frozen & Chilled, Grocery, Snacks & Beverages and Household Essential - and these came up tops:

PHOTOS: FAIRPRICE

FRESH, FROZEN & CHILLED

• Gardenia

• Haagen-Dazs

• Meiji

• Seng Choon

• Yakult

PHOTOS: FAIRPRICE

GROCERY

• Chee Seng

• Lee Kum Kee

• Naturel

• Royal Umbrella

• SongHe

PHOTOS: FAIRPRICE

SNACKS & BEVERAGES

• Calbee

• Camel

• Ferrero Rocher

• Milo

• Pokka

PHOTOS: FAIRPRICE

HOUSEHOLD ESSENTIAL

• Beautex

• Colgate

• Darlie

• Dettol

• Mama Lemon

So as you do your grocery shopping this week, do not forget to take advantage of exclusive deals and promotions on the winning brands of the People's Choice Award and Top SME Award, valid from today to Oct 13.

With the whole family staying home during this period, recharge your long days with Energizer Max E91/E92 BP12 AA/AAA ($14.90 a pack).

These batteries hold their world-famous long-lasting power for up to 10 years while in storage, so you can depend on the brand to make toys, digital cameras and other everyday electronics work when you need it most.

To soothe your throat amid all the Zoom meetings and presentations, save 26 per cent when you get the Ricola Lozenges assorted 45g ($4.95 for two packets, usual price $6.70 for two packets).

Or if you need to get a boost from an afternoon snack, try the Camel Nuts assorted 130g/150g pack ($4.50, usual price $4.90/$5.25).

And with more cooking at home these days, opt for the Chee Seng White Sesame Oil 320ml ($4.10 a bottle, usual price $4.50) and Unicurd Tofu Box assorted 300g ($1.40 for two, usual price $1.90 for two).

Finally, before you go to bed, complete your nightly skincare regimen with the Bio-essence Bio-VLift Face Lifting Cream Nourishing/Brightening 40g that is sure to improve your skin health and impart a glow.

You can now enjoy 41 per cent off the beauty product as it is going for $69.85 for two (usual price $119.80 for two).