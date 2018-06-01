Enjoy family fun and unbeatable sales at these malls

Get everything you need for Hari Raya at One KM. PHOTOS: ONE KM, VIVOCITY, ONE RAFFLES PLACE, ROBINSONS, HILLION MALL

ONE KM AND UNITED SQUARE

One KM mall is set to be a one-stop destination for everything you need to prepare for the Hari Raya festivities at Level 1 Indoor Atrium and Outdoor Plaza from now to June 14.

Check out the wide range of offerings, including clothing, accessories, perfume, food stuff, handicrafts, collectables, home furnishings and health, beauty and personal care products.

From now until July 1, shoppers stand a chance to redeem festive goodies such as limited-edition Raya packets when they spend at One KM.

This also includes the all-new Jaguar E-Pace, the top prize of the Festive Celebration Draw organised by UOL Group of Malls, as well as a Subaru and a Nissan from SPH's Shop And Win lucky draw.

Meanwhile, Paw Patrol returns to United Square with a brand new stage show, coupled with an extravaganza of music and dance, till June 14.

And do not miss the Toggle Wild City Rescue, as children get to connect with nature and animals from June 15 to 17.

ONE RAFFLES PLACE

This year, One Raffles Place mall celebrates the 25th anniversary of the annual Great Singapore Sale (GSS) with fabulous shopping deals and rewards till July 8, right in the heart of the Central Business District.

Back by popular demand, the mall is offering its discounted voucher purchase deal, where shoppers can purchase One Raffles Place shopping vouchers at a 20 per cent discount.

The vouchers are available for purchase from June 4 to 8 and are limited to two purchases a shopper a day.

One of Singapore's leading fashion stylists, Jerome Awasthi, has also curated a multitude of looks for a fashion display at the Level 1 atrium from now to July 8.

The outfits and accessories showcased come from a range of fashion brands at One Raffles Place shopping mall, including Rabeanco and Samsonite, which are available at lower prices during GSS too.

VIVOCITY

VivoCity Kids Club members looking for some family fun during the school holidays can head on down to VivoCity Nerf Nation Games at the Outdoor Plaza from 8 to 17 June.

There is a Nerf-themed outdoor obstacle course for little ones to gear up and complete some exciting Nerf missions or battle it out with their friends in the game arena (above).

Members can get free access to the challenge arena where they can engage in a series of challenges on the Games Mission Card to receive an exclusive set of VivoCity limited-edition Punch Buddies stationery pack and notebooks. Non-members can enter the play arena by spending a minimum $50 in a single receipt from the Toys 'R' Us retail booth. Sign up as VivoCity Kids Club members at www.vivocity.com.sg/kidsclubregister.

ROBINSONS

The department store is taking GSS in a new direction with its "I came, I saw, I bought" campaign to empower shoppers to buy things at prices they like.

At Art of Desserts by Wiltshire at Robinsons The Heeren Basement 1 tomorrow from 4pm to 6pm, guest chef Anna Chan from Sugar Inc will show how to prepare treats such as the Portobello Chicken Burger (above).

Also check out Rever's range of leather goods made with premium French and Italian leathers. Visit its counter for live customisation with seasonal colours exclusive to Robinsons. Get your initials personalised with blind debossing or hot foiling with every in-store purchase till June 17 at The Heeren.

Receive a deluxe-sized Nars Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base with $150 nett spend and a Murad six-piece gift set worth $169 with $160 nett spend, both at The Heeren only.

HILLION MALL

Mr Men and Little Miss will be visiting Hillion Mall from tomorrow to June 10.

Sing and dance with beloved characters Mr Strong, Mr Bump, Little Miss Sunshine, Little Miss Princess and Little Miss Hug at their meet-and-greet sessions happening tomorrow, June 3, 9 and 10 at 1pm and 7pm.

Passes will be distributed 30 minutes before the show. The first 40 families will also get to take a picture with them.

Join the Little Miss for a limbo rock dance at the beach and the Mr Men for bowling fun in Ready, Set Summer! Let the Games Begin! at 4pm.