Enjoy hot deals at Plaza Singapura's Perfect Summer

The Perfect Summer begins with Plaza Singapura, as part of its 45th anniversary celebrations.

From now till June 30, the mall is rewarding its shoppers with its Spend and Redeem programme.

With a minimum of $180 ($160 when charged to American Express CapitaCard), you can redeem the PS 45th anniversary tote bag.

For a minimum of $320, you can get the tote bag and 10,000STAR$, and for a minimum of $500, the tote bag and 30,000STAR$.

WIN PRIZES

Besides the Perfect Summer rewards, you can also win attractive prizes by participating in Plaza Singapura's summertime events.

Spend a minimum of $45 to redeem three plays on Slide & Splash, try Battle H20 and purchase a ticket for a durian buffet.

From May 31 to June 20, 11am to 8pm, experience the thrill of the 6m-tall Mega Water Slide at Slide & Splash, or complete the Battle H20 in record time (11am to 9pm) to win a two-night stay in a Deluxe Room at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort, inclusive of breakfast for two (worth US$1,200, or S$1,650).

From June 21, 4pm, to June 23, 1pm, indulge in a 45-minute durian buffet that includes Musang King, D24 and D101 ($4.50 a person).

What's more, there are more than 70 exclusive deals to celebrate Plaza Singapura's 45th anniversary, valid from now till Oct 31.

Swarovski's (#01-33) Flash Sales every Friday allow one to enjoy $45 off purchases of rings, earrings, selected watch designs and bracelets.

Dell Exclusive Store (#04-19) is giving 45 per cent off Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (usual price $1,099), and the Inspiron 22 3000 All-In-One is going at $1,099 (usual price $1,249), limited to the first 45 customers.

VT Cosmetics (#01-58) is also offering 45 per cent off its VT x BTS make-up range.