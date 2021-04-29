Enjoy low prices at Harvey Norman's VIP Sale, no membership required

Youdo not need a membership to qualify for VIP prices at Harvey Norman's VIP Sale at all Harvey Norman stores and harveynorman.com.sg, starting from today to May 10.

For instance, snag the Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart UHD LED TV for $1,064 (check in-store for VIP price, usual price $1,499), and receive a free $50 e-voucher plus a three-month Singtel Cast subscription worth $175.

Other special deals await shoppers during this period.

Save $350 on the Netgear Arlo Pro 2 IP Camera ($949, usual price $1,299), save $300 on the Dyson Tower Fan plus Dyson V11 Fluffy Cordless Handstick Vacuum Bundle Deal ($1,098, usual price $1,398) and save $102 on the Whirlpool 10.5kg Washer ($797, usual price $899).

In addition, get more than 55 per cent off Sudio FEM True Wireless Earbuds ($89, usual price $199) and more than 50 per cent off the Fujifilm Premium Compact Digital Camera ($395, usual price $799).

What's more, the Lenovo Ideapad Duet 3 is now only $599 and the Samsung Galaxy A7 Tab Wi-Fi is at $398 (usual price $448, with a free book cover worth $88).

Zero interest instalment plans are available with a minimum spend of $500 charged to major banks' credit cards.

And as one of the participating merchants of the National Environment Agency's Climate-Friendly Households Programme, eligible households can use their $150 e-vouchers to purchase an energy efficient fridge at Harvey Norman.