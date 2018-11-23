Enter a 'phygital' retail wonderland at NomadX

NomadX in Plaza Singapura is Singapore's first "phygital" concept store with a line-up of 17 brands, including online retailers like Alibaba's Taobao (above).

(Above) NomadX in Plaza Singapura is Singapore's first "phygital" concept store with a line-up of 17 brands, including online retailers like Alibaba's Taobao.

Looking for a unique shopping spree experience this Christmas?

Aiming to provide just that is Singapore's first "phygital" multi-label retail concept NomadX, which combines the best of both physical and digital worlds.

It opened earlier this month with an exciting line-up of 17 brands offering new-to-market merchandise and unique experiences across beauty, fashion, technology and F&B.

NomadX exclusives include Karl Lagerfeld in partnership with Robinsons and Evenodd, with L'Oreal, Amorepacific, Bizen Okayama Wagyu Steakhouse by Aston Soon, Coco & Frank and Waa Cow Express also setting up shop.

Occupying 11,000 sq ft across two levels of Plaza Singapura's extension, NomadX enriches the physical space with a digital layer of tech-enabled customer experience.

It also houses the first physical outlets in Singapore for notable online retailers including Alibaba's Taobao, Style Theory, Oo La Lab and food and beverage brands Teapasar and By Peapods.

Mr Chris Chong, CapitaLand Retail's deputy managing director, told The New Paper: "The stores were curated based on the vision of creating a 'Retail Adventureland'. Every adventure must come with elements of fun, discovery, delight and at the end of it, contentment."

To enjoy the full NomadX experience, shoppers can opt to partake in a gamification process to identify the NomadX tribe profile they relate to the most, which will allow them to receive product and deal recommendations as well as shop discovery routes customised to their tribe characteristics.

The tribes are Sea, Mountain, Forest and Wind that correspond to four shopper profiles - the Enigmatic Shopper, Conquer-It-All Shopper, Love-the-Earth Shopper and Live-It-Up Shopper respectively.

They can also make shopping decisions and complete purchases with multi-touch "techtile" product visual merchandising showcases with projections that display digital product and brand content, equipped with Quick Response code features they can scan.

Leave your wallets at home, as NomadX's cashless system enables shoppers to make e-payments via the CapitaStar app with American Express Cards and NetsPay, integrating the online and offline shopping experience using product education, recommendations, payment and loyalty rewards.

From now till Nov 30, the first 300 American Express card members who charge $150 to their American Express Cards via StarPay will be rewarded with 20,000 STAR$.

The first 400 non-card members who spend a minimum of $150 at NomadX will receive 10,000 STAR$.

Mr Chong said: "We are already looking at future partnerships to create new similar retail concepts based on this model in other CapitaLand malls."