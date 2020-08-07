Entertain and pamper yourself this National Day long weekend

BIO-ESSENCE

Feed your skin with bird's nest, the ultimate collagen booster, with the local skincare brand's Bio-Bird's Nest range.

It comprises the Collagen Cleanser ($10.90), Collagen Skin Enhancer ($29.90), Collagen 1000 Essence ($39.90), Collagen Essence Cream ($36.90), Collagen Night Mask ($36.90) and Collagen Mask ($18.90).

The star ingredient helps to enhance skin immunity, stimulate cell renewal, promote blood circulation and repair skin cells and tissues, thanks to a high concentration of EGF (Epidermal Growth Factors) and skin-loving minerals, proteins and amino acids.

The Bio-essence Bio-Bird's Nest range is now available at FairPrice, OG, Robinsons, myCK, Guardian, Watsons and selected cosmetic houses.

PHOTO: BIO-ESSENCE

ZA

As part of its brand renewal, the Japanese base and brow expert has unveiled a new cosmetics collection that focuses on make-up prep, base products and point make-up. It is designed to ensure application is quick and easy.

The star product is the Za True White Protector Family range ($15.90 to $17.90), featuring make-up primers that deliver the benefits of a moisturiser, colour corrector and sunscreen.

It is formulated with hyaluronic acid to reinforce the skin barrier and Vitamins E and C to brighten skin and get a flawless base that allows make-up to stay fresh for up to 10 hours.

Meanwhile, the Za Color Blend Finishing Powder ($25.90) is a four-toned colour correcting finishing powder that will complete your base make-up and help you achieve a brighter, smoother, semi-matte complexion. And the one-minute Za Wake Up Morning Primer Masks ($14.90) are made out of an airy pure tencel fabric that is soft and lightweight to ensure the skin-loving goodness inside is delivered effectively.

From now till Aug 12, enjoy 15 per cent off new Za products at Watsons, and receive a free cosmetics pouch worth $20 with a minimum nett spend of $28 on Za products exclusively on watsons.com.sg. Za is also available from Lazada, Qoo10, RedMart and Shopee.

PHOTO: ZA

THE SINGAPORE SPORTS HUB

The fully integrated sports, entertainment and lifestyle hub is celebrating Singapore's 55th birthday with a virtual twist to its annual National Day Fiesta, which can be enjoyed from the comfort of home.

(Above) K-Pop Craze is part of Singapore Sports Hub's National Day Fiesta. PHOTO: THE SINGAPORE SPORTS HUB

With a theme focused on progressing 'Onwards & Stronger Together', the 55-minute show will be broadcast on the Singapore Sports Hub's YouTube channel on Aug 9 at 1pm and will be hosted by local actress Michelle Chong's popular character Ah Lian.

This year's National Day Fiesta encourages viewers to take part in K-Pop Craze, as KpopX Fitness and more than 20 K-pop and hip-hop dance groups lead a 30-minute fitness and dance party.

Meanwhile, Ah Lian will be joined by fellow Left Profile artistes Pornsak, Lee Teng and Royce Lee to lead the community in a #PlankThatSong challenge, where participants are challenged to sing a National Day song while maintaining good form in a plank position.

The National Day Fiesta is part of the ongoing fifth anniversary celebrations at the Singapore Sports Hub, which has created an interactive map (www.sportshub.com.sg/virtual-play) to commemorate the occasion.

Members of the public can revel in the festivities by checking out new Instagram filters to get picture-ready for both birthday milestones and explore the map for interesting trivia and games to play on a virtual adventure.

ANESSA

Japan's No. 1 sunscreen brand's first make-up product and new addition to its award-winning sun protection series is the Perfect UV Sunscreen Skincare Base Makeup SPF 50+ PA+++.

The multitasking primer sunscreen delivers three essential benefits: Strong UV protection, smooth lasting finish and hassle-free delivery system, all in one handy product.

Offering the same powerful sun protection loved by Anessa fans, the new compact is equipped with Shiseido's proprietary Aqua Booster technology. With this innovation, negatively-charged Aqua Booster ingredients react with the positively-charged minerals in sweat and water to form a more uniform UV.

Available in three shades (Clear, Light and Natural), the product is also formulated with Anessa's Dual Beauty ingredients, such as Shiseido's Kyoto Uji Green Tea Leaf Extract and Yellow Flower Extract, which help prevent photoageing, and Super Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen and Glycerin for long-lasting intense hydration.

The Perfect UV Sunscreen Skincare Base Makeup SPF 50+ PA+++ ($49.90) is now available at Cold Storage, Don Don Donki, Metro, Raffles Health Pharmacy, Robinsons, Watsons, Welcia-BHG and online at Lazada, Qoo10, Shopee and Watsons.com.

From now to Aug 12, enjoy 15 per cent off both full sets and refills exclusively at Watsons.

PHOTO: ANESSA

GAIN CITY

Score deals with discounts of up to 55 per cent plus an additional 5 per cent at all Gain City showrooms as the local consumer electronics retailer celebrates the nation's 55th birthday.

PHOTO: GAIN CITY

Don't forget to pick up bargains online too, whether it's at gaincity.com or during the exclusive National Day Gain City Facebook Live Special with influencers Cyrus, Rio and Dezhong on Aug 9 from 8pm.

For instance, expect further discounts on the Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV which is going for $3,771 (usual price $5,499, with free no-gap wall mount worth $249), Sony 55-inch 4K Android TV at $2,499 (usual price $3,199, with free wall bracket and installation), Toshiba 2-Door Fridge at $1,099 (usual price $1,299, with free rice cooker worth $169), Samsung Side By Side Fridge at $1,799 (usual price $1,999, with free $50 voucher) and Panasonic System 3 Aircon at $3,155 (usual price $3,790.80, with three-year installation warranty, material upgrade, $90 grocery voucher, three-piece Wi-Fi adaptor and 45-inch Sharp TV worth $599 or a five-year extended warranty).

HADA LABO

The Japanese skincare brand reinforces its hydration leadership position with its Hada Labo Kouji line, which reawakens youthful skin from the inside out with the miracle ingredient - kouji rice extract.

Offering intensive hydration, repairing fine lines and brightening skin tone, it is proven to contain higher moisture levels than hyaluronic acid and collagen, is chosen from over 500 prototypes and is produced only once a year through Japan's high quality fermentation process.

The Hada Labo Kouji line - which comprises the Treatment Cleansing Foam ($19.90), Treatment Essence ($45.90), Treatment Cream ($47.90) and Treatment Night Cream ($49.90) - is now available at Watsons and Guardian stores islandwide and their respective e-stores.