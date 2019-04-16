Envision your dream wedding at Millennium Wedding Showcase 2019

At the Millennium Wedding Showcase 2019, couples can get inspiration for the perfect wedding. PHOTO: MILLENNIUM HOTELS AND RESORTS

Envision the wedding of your dreams at Millennium Hotels and Resorts' (MHR) Orchard Hotel Singapore, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore, M Hotel Singapore and Copthorne King's Hotel properties with the return of the Millennium Wedding Showcase 2019, taking place at all four venues on April 21.

It is positioned as a one-stop avenue for wedding essentials with more than 20 partners on board ranging from bridal boutiques to wedding photographers. Brides and grooms-to-be can also preview the latest signature wedding themes suited to every couple's personal taste, style and budget.

It also brings together industry experts who will share insights, tips, the latest trends and contemporary inspirations.

As an added treat, couples who sign up for a wedding package during the showcase stand a chance to win fantastic prizes, including wedding gown rentals, video productions and stays at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, Bailey's Hotel in London and the Millennium Broadway Hotel in New York.

A complimentary shuttle service between Orchard Hotel, Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, M Hotel and Copthorne King's Hotel is provided every half-hour. Couples can begin their experience from any hotel between 11am to 5pm.

The admission fee is $20 per couple. HSBC Credit Card holders enjoy exclusive offers and a discounted admission fee of $15.