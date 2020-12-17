Exciting deals at FairPrice Canberra Plaza grand opening

Enjoy a brand new shopping experience at FairPrice Canberra Plaza and head to its grand opening tomorrow to catch exciting promotions, deals and more.

Located at 133 Canberra View, #B1-03/04 Canberra Plaza, the local supermarket chain's latest outlet is linked to Canberra MRT station and opens from 8am to 11pm.

On top of affordable quality and organic products for the whole family, look out for artisan bread, imported ice cream, organic vegetables and farm-fresh fruits specially curated for FairPrice Canberra Plaza and handpicked with FairPrice shoppers in mind.

Also available is a wide selection of hot deli products, honey baby back ribs, black pepper baby back ribs, roasted pork belly, smoked duck whole and smoked duck breast - all of which serve as ready-to-eat meals.

VALUE-ADDED SERVICES

The store also boasts value-added services. For instance, at the fresh pork and fish counter, staff will clean, cut and portion your selections, saving you meal-prep time and the hassle of having to do it yourself.

Stay tuned too for exclusive trendy products on frequent rotation in the Snacks & Cereals lane - you will never get bored of the choices available.

Even better, FairPrice Canberra Plaza is offering nine buy-one-get-one-free opening deals in the month of December, starting tomorrow.

Kick off your mornings and save 20 per cent while you are at it with Harraways Quick Cook Rolled Oats/Traditional Wholegrain Oats 1kg ($3.95), which are heated and rolled oats that serve as a convenient breakfast option.

Alternatively, get your caffeine fix with Coffee Hock 2-in-1 Reduced Sugar Coffee 24s x 18g ($2.85), with its aromatic coffee taste leaving you wanting for more.

Introduce more protein into your diet with the EB Seafood Bean Curd Roll 300g ($4.90), made from smooth and flavoursome fish paste and wrapped in superior bean curd skin, and Tobikoya Frozen Saba Fillet 280g ($5.90).

And when it comes to adding greens, choose healthy with Ban Choon Organic Vegetable Assorted 450g to 650g ($5.90 to $9.90).

Simple and easy to whip up, the Maltagliati pasta comes in different variations such as penne, spaghetti, fusilli and elbow 500g ($2.35) that will leave you and your family spoilt for choice.

If you are feeling peckish and crave some snacks, binge on assorted Thins Potato Chips 175g ($3.85) over the holiday season. Or you can also munch on assorted healthy baked Win2 Potato Crisp Crackers 160g ($2.20).

Lastly, cool yourself down after a hot and humid day with Wall's Asian Delight Sweet Potato/Sea Coconut 4 x 65ml ($7.20), ice cream made with real chunks of nostalgic ingredients such as sweet potato and sea coconut.

And from tomorrow till Dec 20, celebrate Christmas with FairPrice with Xmas Fun For The Family.

Let your children have a joyful experience with FairPrice's balloon sculptors from 11am to 1pm, or get into the ho-ho-holiday spirit and catch Santa in stores from 3pm to 5pm.

What's more, skip the queues with the Scan & Go service for faster and more enjoyable shopping, without having to wait in line at cashier counters. You check out simply by paying with Scan & Go on the FairPrice app.

As part of FairPrice Canberra Plaza's opening special, use promo code SG5CBPZF at checkout to receive $5 off when you pay with Scan & Go.

Wrap up 2020 with FairPrice

The search for the perfect Christmas gift box stops at FairPrice Xtra - and it is going for just $2.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Pick a decorative sticker sheet of your choice from the customer service counter with every gift box purchase and bring Christmas cheer to your loved ones.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Meanwhile, maintain the aesthetic of the classic FairPrice plastic bag design while doing your part to save the planet with a recycle bag that looks exactly like it.

Simply spend $60 in a single receipt and receive a free limited-edition recycle bag.

Do not forget to pick up free Christmas wrapping paper too, with a minimum spend of $30 in a single receipt.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

All promotions are valid from now till Dec 30, while stocks last.