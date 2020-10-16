Expect more fresh picks, finest service at new FairPrice Finest Artra

The outlet isjust a five-minute walk from Redhill MRT station and is the first Finest branch to have an official Fresh Ambassador stationed in-store to help shoppers with tips on how to pick fresh produce.

The outlet isjust a five-minute walk from Redhill MRT station and is the first Finest branch to have an official Fresh Ambassador stationed in-store to help shoppers with tips on how to pick fresh produce.

Expect even more fresh picks with the finest service at the newest FairPrice Finest supermarket, which opened at the Artra condominium complex yesterday.

The 1,000 sq m outlet is located at 12 Alexandra View #01-18, a five-minute walk from Redhill MRT station.

And it is the first Finest branch to have an official Fresh Ambassador stationed in-store to provide shoppers with tips on how to pick fresh produce.

To offer greater convenience and serve condominium residents nearby, Finest is introducing a concierge service, a one-stop solution for a personalised shopping experience.

Have an event that you need to plan for, looking for ideas as a gift or searching for special items?

Simply call or send a WhatsApp message to Finest's dedicated hotline at 9231-0162 to speak to its friendly service ambassador or approach him or her at the customer service counter.

Ms Breanne Hensman, a 35-year-old marketing head who lives opposite the store and was one of the early shoppers there, told The New Paper: "I was really happy when they opened here because I shop only at Finest for high-end produce, and the nearest one was at Tiong Bahru Plaza.

"But I'm worried if it gets too busy, because the store seems small."

Another shopper, Ms Leow Boon Choo, a 60-year-old retiree who lives at Redhill Lane, said: "Only Finest has premium products and Artra's location is very convenient. This store has a very premium feel."

As part of Finest Artra's opening specials, get $5 off with a minimum spend of $50 from now till Oct 31 when you use the promo code SG5ARTF.

There are also attractive deals valid from now till Oct 28, including the buy-one-get-one-free offer on Organic 4 Life broccoli 500g, up to 30 per cent off locally-farmed fish, and savings on Canard-Duchene champagne 750ml ($49.90, usual price $68) and Barilla assorted pasta 250g ($4.35, usual price $4.95).