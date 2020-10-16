Expect more fresh picks, finest service at new FairPrice Finest Artra
FairPrice Finest opens at Artra condo complex and is the first to have a Fresh Ambassador in-store
Expect even more fresh picks with the finest service at the newest FairPrice Finest supermarket, which opened at the Artra condominium complex yesterday.
The 1,000 sq m outlet is located at 12 Alexandra View #01-18, a five-minute walk from Redhill MRT station.
And it is the first Finest branch to have an official Fresh Ambassador stationed in-store to provide shoppers with tips on how to pick fresh produce.
To offer greater convenience and serve condominium residents nearby, Finest is introducing a concierge service, a one-stop solution for a personalised shopping experience.
Have an event that you need to plan for, looking for ideas as a gift or searching for special items?
Simply call or send a WhatsApp message to Finest's dedicated hotline at 9231-0162 to speak to its friendly service ambassador or approach him or her at the customer service counter.
Ms Breanne Hensman, a 35-year-old marketing head who lives opposite the store and was one of the early shoppers there, told The New Paper: "I was really happy when they opened here because I shop only at Finest for high-end produce, and the nearest one was at Tiong Bahru Plaza.
"But I'm worried if it gets too busy, because the store seems small."
Another shopper, Ms Leow Boon Choo, a 60-year-old retiree who lives at Redhill Lane, said: "Only Finest has premium products and Artra's location is very convenient. This store has a very premium feel."
As part of Finest Artra's opening specials, get $5 off with a minimum spend of $50 from now till Oct 31 when you use the promo code SG5ARTF.
There are also attractive deals valid from now till Oct 28, including the buy-one-get-one-free offer on Organic 4 Life broccoli 500g, up to 30 per cent off locally-farmed fish, and savings on Canard-Duchene champagne 750ml ($49.90, usual price $68) and Barilla assorted pasta 250g ($4.35, usual price $4.95).
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now