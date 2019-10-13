The eyes have it

HEROINE MAKE

Achieve holiday-ready lashes with the Japanese eye make-up brand’s Super Waterproof Mascara ($21.90).



Enriched with its signature Power Curl Setting Polymer that lock curls in place, it works amazingly on short Asian lashes that point downwards and lifts them up for over 24 hours.



Additionally, it is formulated with the Super Guard Polymer that prevents mascara from smudging in Singapore’s humid weather, as well as the powerful essence ingredients of Camellia Oil, Royal Jelly Extract, Argan Oil and Canina Rose Fruit Oil, nourishing lashes and brightening up the peepers, giving them an enlarged effect.



Take your lash care regimen further with Heroine Make’s three-step routine, rounded up by the Speedy Mascara Remover ($14.90) and Watering Eyelash Serum ($18.90), which removes the most stubborn mascara without any tugging or rubbing, before nourishing it from root to tip for stronger and thicker-looking lashes.



These products are now available at Watsons, Sasa, Don Don Donki, Tokyu Hands and Welcia-BHG.

MARC JACOBS BEAUTY



Inspired by the best-selling cult favorite Highliner Gel Eye Crayon, the Highliner Liquid-Gel Eyeliners ($40) come in the US cosmetics line’s innovative new liquid-gel formula with extreme longwear and a lustrous finish.



This luxe, liquid-gel liner pen features a sleek ink-well delivery system to provide the highest level of pigment payoff, more than traditional liquid liners. Wear any of the covetable shades alone, layer over eyeshadow, or design eye-catching looks by combining the metallic hues with Blacquer, Marc Jacobs Beauty’s signature shiniest, blackest black.



The Highliner Liquid-Gel Eyeliners are now available at Sephora stores and Sephora.sg.

KAT VON D BEAUTY



Prepare to obsess over the US comestic brand’s biggest and best value Lolita Palette yet - the Lolita Por Vida Eyeshadow Palette ($78).



Ever since the first Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Lolita launched in 2015, this iconic chestnut rose shade has become the most beloved, fast-selling and highest-rated shade of all time.



Kat Von D’s latest ultimate every-occasion eyeshadow palette has 18 stunning shades in matte, shimmer and special effect finishes, including the incredible creamfoil eyeshadow plus an all new super-glitter shade. With warm golds and browns, go-to neutrals and ultra-romantic rosy purples, the eyeshadow looks are truly endless and look good on everyone.



The Lolita Por Vida Eyeshadow Palette is now available at Katvondbeauty.com, Sephora.sg and Sephora stores.

FENTY BEAUTY



Rihanna’s cosmetics line has introduced its first-ever brow product, the Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler ($32).



Featuring a waterproof formula that resists smudging, fading and transferring, it boasts serious stamina to last you all day. Plus, its smart triangle shape makes it easy to hold, with a built-in paddle brush to comb through and shape up brows while blending out excess colour.



Born in 14 all-star shades, from strawberry blonde to ash brown to the deepest black, Rihanna made sure to serve even the hardest-to-match hair colours.



Fenty Beauty’s Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler is now available at Sephora stores and Sephora.sg.