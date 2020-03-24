Eyes on the prize

SUPERGOOP!

The US beauty brand has introduced the Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40, its first-ever protective daytime eye cream for all skin tones and types.

More than just the sun’s harmful UV rays, it also incorporates a blue-light fighting formula so you will not miss the much-needed SPF for the skin around your eyes.

It gives you instant illumination, as the formula contains a blend of probiotics, pomegranate and caffeine to help brighten and help reduce the appearance of dark circles.

It also provides 100 per cent mineral SPF protection (which fights wrinkles and loss of firmness and hyperpigmentation) and the perfect canvas for under-eye make-up, as it primes for concealer thanks to its smooth texture that leaves behind zero white cast.

Supergoop!’s Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40 ($55) is now available at all Sephora stores and online.

GUERLAIN

For 2020, Guerlain Research has reinvented its Abeille Royale Eye Cream to take three years off the eyes, making them visibly younger.

The product benefits from the reparative BlackBee Repair Technology, which takes the best hive products including the exclusive Ouessant Island honey, Corsican honey, New Zealand clover honey and a Guerlain-exclusive royal jelly and enlists them in the combat against the signs of ageing.

Guerlain Research has developed a smoothing, redensifying, revitalising complex global action cream to combat the multiple wrinkles that affect the eyes, which also features the smoothing power of hyaluronic acid in both high and low molecular weights.

This helps erase dark circles and under-eye bags by targeting the multiple causes for their development: Hyper-pigmentation, the weakening of small blood vessels and the build-up of water or fat.

The relaunched Abeille Royale Eye Cream ($135) is now available at Guerlain counters at Tangs at Tang Plaza, Takashimaya Department Store, Metro Paragon, Sephora ION, Sephora Marina Bay Sands and Sephora Ngee Ann City.

LA PRAIRIE

The Swiss skincare and beauty brand’s White Caviar Eye Extraordinaire ($860) is enriched with the breakthrough illuminating molecule Lumidose – the most potent inhibitor of tyrosinase, the enzyme responsible for the formation of melanin.

The formula intensely targets grey, brown, yellow, red and violet chromatic disturbances that can dull skin’s natural light and boosts the reflection of light from the skin, illuminating it.

Infused with Golden Caviar Extract, the unctuous formula helps to increase collagen production and redensify the dermal extracellular matrix network, refining the eye’s shape and optimising skin’s ability to reflect light.

Enhanced with La Prairie’s Exclusive Cellular Complex, which uses cutting-edge biotechnological research to give new life and energy back to the very cells where beauty is born, White Caviar Eye Extraordinaire helps to restore firmness and elasticity of the eye area, contributing to a younger-looking skin that is better able to reflect light.

It is now available at all La Prairie counters.

ANTEAGE MD

The US skincare company’s Overnight Lash Serum kickstarts follicular growth for more long-lasting, healthier eyelashes without the need for falsies or tedious extensions.

Fortified with synthetic growth factors and poly botanicals, it is safe for use even on sensitive eyes thanks to hypoallergenic ingredients which are free from prostaglandins, parabens and fragrances.

It features 12 synthetic growth factors which stimulate the growth phase of the hair cycle, strengthen and protect dermal cells, and reduce inflammation, while plant-based botanicals deliver regenerative effects and antioxidants.

The result is denser, stronger, longer and fuller eyelashes, and balanced moisture levels in the skin and follicles after just four weeks of use.

AnteAge MD’s Overnight Lash Serum ($120) is now available at selected clinics such as The Artisan Clinic,Freia Medical Clinic and NU.U Aesthetics & Wellness Clinic.

CANVAS

Bid adieu to dark eye circles, fine lines and puffiness with the Australian skincare brand’s luxurious range of restorative eye treatments, comprising an oil-free serum, hydrating eye cream and overnight eye mask to help soothe and nourish the delicate eye area during the day and at night.

The Brightening Eye Treatment ($99.50) is an oil-free and fast-absorbing serum, formulated with Calendula Flower to brighten dark under-eye circles and reduce puffiness by stimulating cell renewal.

Pro Vitamin B3, Licorice Root and Seaweed Extract help to reduce melanin synthesis and rejuvenate the eye contour, revealing a radiant complexion around the eyes.

Designed to restore skin’s youthful look, the Firming Eye Concentrate ($112.90) infuses the skin with an elixir of rejuvenating ingredients that keep the skin soft, smooth and supple. Green Coffee Bean, Rose Otto and Dragon’s Blood help to reduce fine lines, wrinkles and crow’s feet by inhibiting collagen decomposition and improving micro-circulation around the suborbital area.

The Depuffing Eye Treatment ($93.60) is an exquisite fusion of Green Coffee Bean, Quinoa Seed and Carrageenan which work synergistically to reduce puffiness, dark under-eye circles and fine lines. It also aids in tissue growth and repair, and deeply moisturises skin.

Supercharged with Rose Otto and Argan Oil, the Overnight Eye Contour Mask ($109.90 and $151.50) promotes skin regeneration and enhances detoxification to effectively reduce edema. PatcH2O and Superox-CTM instantly hydrate skin and seal in moisture, to improve skin elasticity and firmness around the eyes.

The Canvas products are now available on www.canvasbeauty.com.sg.