FairPrice to extend hours at 129 stores on first day of CNY

For those who tend to do last-minute grocery shopping during the inevitable Chinese New Year rush, FairPrice has got your back.

The local supermarket chain will have 129 stores kept open on Feb 12, the first day of Chinese New Year.

On Feb 11, 121 stores and the FairPrice Mobile Truck will open till 5pm, while 28 stores will continue to operate at their usual 24 hours.

This will provide increased convenience and accessibility for customers who want to purchase festive and daily essentials to usher in the Year of the Ox, while helping to reduce high traffic expected during this period.

On Feb 13, all 149 stores and the mobile truck will open as per usual operating hours.

And over the festive period between Feb 11 and 13, FairPrice Online will continue to deliver your purchases between 8am and 6pm. Regular delivery timings will resume on Feb 14.

For more information on extended opening hours, visit www.fairprice.com.sg/events/in-store/cny-hours .

The list of available festive offerings may be found at www.fairprice.com.sg/cny-catalogue.

GOD OF FORTUNE

Meanwhile, get in the celebratory spirit with FairPrice's line-up of exciting deals, promotions, activities and games.

Only on weekends from now till Feb 7, find fortune at a meet-and-greet with the FairPrice God of Fortune mascot at participating stores. To maintain social distancing, only up to eight people are allowed for each photo opportunity.

And have some fun while carting around your purchases with the FairPrice Fortune Fun Plinko Game. Simply spend a minimum of $50 in a single receipt and get a chance to throw golden coins into the slot of your choice. Whichever slot your coin lands in will be your prize to take home.

Find your nearest participating FairPrice store at bit.ly/FPCNY2021SA.

Lastly, freshen up your home with vibrantly coloured throw pillows available exclusively at FairPrice Xtra, until Feb 17.

Redeem this gift-with-purchase with a minimum spend of $128 in a single receipt and collect a different design each week, while stocks last.

Grab your pillow today at bit.ly/FPCNY2021XP.