FairPrice goes the Xtra mile with pet food promotions

In support of local dog shelter SOSD's mission to rescue, re-home and rehabilitate street dogs, FairPrice Xtra will offer discounts on pet food from Thursday to May 12.

Besides shopping for your own furkids, you can also purchase any dog-related products and drop them off at FairPrice Xtra Jurong Point during this promotional period to support street dogs and give them a second chance at life.

Pamper your pets and the pooches at SOSD with the Burp Naturally Hypoallergenic Lamb With Salmon For Adult Dogs 1.35kg (two for $29.90, usual price two for $32.40).

Containing freshly prepared lamb and salmon, the product gives your canine buddy the protein it needs to maintain overall health and well-being.

It is hypoallergenic, making it ideal for dogs with food sensitivities. It also contains prebiotics to aid in digestion and is enhanced with omega-3 and -6 to encourage healthy skin and coat.

Or you can enhance your dog's meal experience with the Fish 4 Dogs Finest Dog Dry Food assorted 1.5kg (two for $58.70, usual price $61.20).

It is made with high-quality ingredients that are grain-free and without preservatives, thus providing higher energy density, protein and oil levels.

Alternatively, try the Burp Dog Canned Food assorted 100g (13 for $19.20, usual price 13 for $20.80).

With 100 per cent fresh meat made from Australian chickens, it contains vitamins and minerals that boost the immunity.

Remember to get some treats such as the Burp Super Premium Dog Treats assorted 80g or 100g (16 for $79, usual price 16 for $104), made with human-grade chicken. It is rich in protein and contains no artificial colouring, corn or meat meal.

Before you think the felines are forgotten, head to FairPrice Xtra for exclusive discounts on cat food, such as the Applaws Tin Natural Cat Food assorted 70g (six for $10, usual price six for $12).

Using only the best quality human-grade chicken breast, it provides a natural source of taurine that is essential for the proper functioning of your cat's heart and eyes.

Pamper your kitty even more with the Burp Mousse For Cat assorted 60g (three for $9.30, usual price three for $12), made with real chicken and enriched with taurine to encourage healthy muscle function, vision, digestion and immunity.

It also contains healthy omega-6 with the addition of sunflower seed oil.

And after taking your pet out to play or walk, use the Proteger Olive Leaf Extract & Aloe Vera Pet Wipes 100s (three for $35, usual price three for $52.50) to wipe them down.

These wipes are hypoallergenic, durable, soft and moist to cleanse and soothe your pet's coat.

But let's be honest, no matter how adorable your pet is, cleaning up after it can be a chore.

So reach for the Byopet 3-in-1 Multi-pet Surface Disinfectant /Advanced Urine Eliminator/ Stain & Odour Remover 500ml (two for $16.80, usual price two for $19.80) for assistance, and assurance that your pet gets 24-hour protection from germs.

Free of bleach, ammonia and phenol, the spray is safe and suitable to use on hard surfaces such as dog crates, cat litter trays and small animal houses, making cleaning easier and faster.